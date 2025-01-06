Broncos vs. Chiefs score, takeaways: Bo Nix helps Denver earn AFC No. 7 seed, end eight-year playoff drought

Nix out, breaks Peyton Manning's record
Nix ends the game completing 89.7% of his passes, a Broncos single game record. Jarret Stidham replaces Nix.
The Denver Broncos are back in the playoffs. For the first time since winning Super Bowl 50, the Broncos (10-7) will be in the postseason after punching their playoff ticket thanks to a 38-0 thumping of the Chiefs, who rested several key starters Sunday, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive stalwarts Chris Jones, George Karlaftis and Trent McDuffie.
Denver's demolition of Kansas City (15-2) was led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who threw four touchdown passes while breaking one of Peyton Manning's franchise records (more on that later). Nix threw three touchdowns in the first half as Denver took a commanding 24-0 lead into intermission.
The Broncos' defense recorded four sacks of Chiefs backup quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw for just 98 yards on 10 of 17 passing. Sunday marked the first time the Chiefs were shut out during Andy Reid's 12-year tenure as head coach.
Denver's win eliminated the Dolphins and Bengals from postseason contention. Kansas City sewed up the AFC's No. 1 seed by virtue of its Christmas Day win over the Steelers.
Here's a closer look at the Broncos' historic win.
Nix finished with a season-high 321 yards on 26 of 29 passing. His 89.7 completion percentage broke Manning's 11-year-old, single-game franchise record. Manning completed 89.29% of his throws in Denver's regular season finale against the Raiders back in 2013.
In addition to breaking Manning's record, Nix also made NFL history by ending the season with 19 home touchdown passes (the previous record was 17). Nix also led both teams in rushing with 47 yards on seven carries.
Nix also became the first quarterback since Hall of Famer John Elway to lead the Broncos to the playoffs as a rookie. Elway did so back in 1983.
Sean Payton's receivers came of age this season while consistently making big plays for Nix. One of those players, second-year wideout Marvin Mims Jr., really came on as the regular season came to a close. Mims had two touchdowns against the Bengals in Week 17 and had two more scores against the Chiefs.
A 2023 second-round pick, Mims caught six touchdowns in the Broncos' last seven regular-season games.
The Broncos made a concerted effort to get Courtland Sutton the 82 yards he needed to receive a $50,000 incentive bonus. Sutton eclipsed that tally before halftime after catching three passes for 89 yards that included a touchdown catch and a 47-yard grab. Sutton also eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the season.
On a day where they wore their "Orange Crush" throwback, Denver's defense once again evoked memories of Denver's legendary 1977 unit that spearheaded the franchise's first trip to the Super Bowl. Nik Bonitto had two of the Broncos' four sacks on Sunday as Denver's defense finished the year with 62 sacks, a new franchise record. The previous mark was held by the 2015, Super Bowl-winning Broncos defense that tallied 52 sacks.
It was clear pretty early on that this game wasn't going to be close. The Broncos outgained the Chiefs 187-13 in the first quarter. Denver scored touchdowns on each of its first three drives as Nix completed each of his first 18 pass attempts.
The Chiefs did the right thing in ensuring that they kept several of their stars healthy going into the playoffs. But that won't matter to Bengals and Dolphins fans that needed the Chiefs to defeat the Broncos in order to have a chance at stealing the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot.
Rookie seventh-round pick Devaughn Vele is another Broncos wideout who stepped up this season. Vele displayed his gift of grab with his impressive touchdown catch off a deflected pass that increased Denver's lead to 21-0.
Denver will travel to Buffalo to face Josh Allen and the No. 2 seed Bills in the AFC wild-card round. Buffalo received an MVP-caliber season from Allen, who became the first quarterback in NFL history with multiple seasons with at least 25 touchdown passes and 12 touchdown runs.
The Chiefs will wait and see who they will face in the AFC divisional round. Kansas City will play the lowest-seeded wild-card winner.
KC has replaced Wentz with Chris Oladokun, a 2022 seven-round pick with the Steelers. He had a short run on third down (leading to a punt) but had a chance to attempt his first career regular season pass.
Denver's O-line just opened up an ocean for rookie RB Audric Estime. Broncos 9:40 away from the playoffs.
Around the league, the Chargers have a double-digit lead over the Raiders, so looking like the Steelers will face Baltimore in the wild-card round. That's important bc the Chiefs will face the lowest-rated wild-card winner in the divisional.
Nik Bonitto comes in and sacks Wentz on fourth-and-7, as Broncos defense continues to pitch shutout. Broncos defense now up to 64 sacks this year.
Broncos lead 31-0 entering the fourth quarter.
Nix throws his fourth TD in six drives and his second TD to Mims, who has really come on in his second season. Nix is challenging Peyton Manning's 11-year old franchise record for the highest completion percentage in a single game. Manning completed 89.29 percent of his passes against the Raiders. Nix is tied with Manning.
After punting for the first time today, the Broncos are once again on the move on their second drive of the second half. Denver is back in KC territory after Javonte Williams took a short pass and turned it into a 25-yard gain.
Denver's 61st sack of the year effectively ended the Chiefs' first drive of the second half. Denver's offense back on the field looking to score on its fifth drive in as many possessions.
Harrison Butker misses a 51-yard FG attempt, so the score remains 21-0 Broncos with 1:04 left until halftime. KC had to settle for a long FG try after the Broncos recorded their 60th sack of the year, breaking a single season franchise record that had been held by the 2015 team.
Devaughn Vele caught a deflected pass in the end zone to give the Broncos a three TD lead. Great effort by Vale, who caught Nix's 18th home TD pass of the year, an NFL record.
Play sums up the type of day it's been so far for Denver.
Nix sneaks for a first down on fourth and short that was set up by a nice 13-yard catch and run by Javonte Williams on third-and-14.
Nix one TD pass away from setting a new NFL rookie record for home TD passes.
Denver's third drive is looking a lot like its first two drives. Nix extends the drive by recording his 24th first down of the year via a run.
Broncos lead 14-0 after first quarter
This game looks like it's going to be a runaway. Chiefs punt on their second possession as Wentz overthrows Watson on the far sideline. Wentz also got hit pretty hard in the elbow on that throw, so that's something to monitor.
Bengals and Dolphins fans can't like what they're seeing so far in Denver.
Nix slung a low percentage pass that Sutton hauled in for a score, making it a 14-0 game with 4:53 left in the first quarter. Nix 8 of 8 for 125 yards and two touchdowns early.
Courtland Sutton makes a 47-yard grab one play after Nix pick up a fourth-and-1 on a QB sneak. Sutton needed 82 yards today to reach a $500,000 bonus. Suton is also over 1,000 yards this season.
Carson Wentz misfired on his first pass attempt of the day as the Chiefs went three and out. Carson Steele was the Chiefs' primary ballcarrier on that drive. Justin Watson was the primary receiver on Wentz's first pass attempt.
Not the names you're used to seeing for KC's offense.
Peyton Manning, the Broncos' QB the last time the team was in the playoffs, is in attendance hoping to see Denver clinch their first playoff berth since 2015.
Marvin Mims Jr. scores his third TD in the last two games while giving Denver an early lead. Bo Nix was a perfect 4 of 4 for 56 yards on the drive.
Pristine day weather-wise in Denver for the Broncos' regular season finale.
KC has three wins this year by two points or less. One of them was their 16-14 win over Denver back in Week 10. The Chiefs won that game after blocking the Broncos' game-winning field goal attempt as time expired.
Denver roared out to a 14-3 lead following two Bo Nix TD passes. But the Chiefs responded with 13 unanswered points that included a TD by TE Travis Kelce, who is inactive today.
Nix went 22 of 30 for 215 yards with two TD's and no picks. Kelce had one of his best games of the season with 84 yards and a TD on 8 receptions.
If the Chiefs win, they'll join the 2007 Patriots as the only teams in NFL history to win 16 regular season games. New England went 16-0 that year before losing to the Giants in that year's Super Bowl, falling just short of becoming the second perfect team.
On Christmas Day, KC joined the '84 49ers, '85 Bears, '98 Vikings, '04 Steelers, '07 Patriots, '11 Packers and '15 Panthers are the only teams to win 15 regular season games. Of those teams, only the '84 49ers and '85 Bears went onto win the SB.
Denver is wearing their Orange Crush jerseys for the franchise's biggest game since SB 50. Denver wore this uniforms during their first four Super Bowl seasons: 1977, 1986, 1987 and 1989. The Broncos won their first Super Bowl in 1997, their first year in their "new" jerseys that were replaced this past offseason.
The playoffs truly start today for Denver
No big surprises for the Broncos. About as healthy as a team can be this late in a season. If that holds up today and the Broncos win, that'll be a big advantage for them in the playoffs.
As expected, several of the Chiefs stars are getting the day off. Among those who aren't: QB Carson Wentz, WR Xavier Worthy, RB Kareem Hunt, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, TE Noah Gray, and the majority of KC's defense. So the Chiefs are still capable of winning this game, even if they're shorthanded.