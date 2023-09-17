Broncos vs. Commanders updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Washington Commanders will head out on the road to face off against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos took a loss in their last game and are no doubt out to reverse the Commanders' good fortune.

Washington took care of business in their home opener on Sunday. They snuck past the Cardinals with a 20-16 win.

Nobody from Washington had a standout game, but they still got scores from QB Sam Howell and RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Meanwhile, Denver missed a PAT kick in against Las Vegas on Sunday and it came back to haunt them. The Broncos and the Raiders were almost perfectly matched up, but the Broncos suffered an agonizing 17-16 defeat. Denver didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by QB Russell Wilson, who threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 34 attempts. WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey also helped out by posting a receiving touchdown.

The Commanders will need to dig deep on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 8-9 record against the spread.

That disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Washington considering the team was a sub-par 4-5 as the underdog last season. Commanders fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every matchup netted those bettors $1,126.72. On the other hand, the Broncos will play as the favorite, and the team was 3-5 as such last season.