The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season and the front office set forth to retain defensive linemen Za'Darius Smith, Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst this offseason. However, it is a new member of the defensive line who has caused a stir among his peers.

With their first selection (No. 54 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Browns looked down the street to fill their need for an interior pass rush with Ohio State's Michael Hall Jr., a Cleveland native. Hall was the recipient of a lofty comparison from teammate Za'Darius Smith.

"He is different," Smith said of Hall. "He reminds me of Aaron Donald a little bit. Hopefully he don't see this and get a big head. He just wants to learn. He is asking a lot of questions. If you did see during 1-on-1s, he was winning each and every rep. To have a young guy like that that just wants to continue to get better and better each and every day is big by a defensive lineman and we are happy to have him."

Donald, who recently announced his retirement, is a Super Bowl champion and a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. His claim as the game's best defensive player of all time is certainly justified. He concluded his career with 111.0 sacks, 24 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was creative in his blitz packages last season. It was not an uncommon sight to see Myles Garrett standing up over the center or Smith slid inside on third down. Hall should allow Schwartz to do even more in Year 2.

"Being with him, man, hopefully there is a package that Jim Schwartz puts in for us where all of us are in at the same time. [Hall is a] young guy, just wants to learn. He wants to be great. He is from here. He was born and raised in Cleveland so for him to be a Brown is big, too," Smith said. "I think last week he told me 'I got a lot of doubters and I am going to prove a lot of guys wrong.' That was big to hear that from him as a young guy."

Hall had just 6.0 sacks during his collegiate career with the Buckeyes, including 1.5 sacks a year ago. He has embraced his transition to the next level.

"There hasn't really been a toughest adjustment," the rookie said of his early training camp experiences. "My work ethic from before has been great. I just turned it up a notch plus-2. Staying after and getting extra work with those guys, Myles [Garrett] or Za'Darius and all them or Mo Hurst. Just being blessed to be out there with all of them."

Defensive tackle is a position group that could draw interest from around the league as teams look to finalize their rosters ahead of the regular season. In addition to Harris, Hurst and Hall, the franchise signed veteran Quinton Jefferson, drafted Jowon Briggs in the seventh round to go along with Dalvin Tomlinson and 2023 third-round selection Siaki Ika.

Cleveland opens its preseason Saturday at home against the Packers. The Browns' season ended in the wild card round against the Texans following an 11-6 regular season.