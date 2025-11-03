Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is making a change following a 2-6 start, as he announced Monday that he is handing play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. This marks the second straight year Stefanski has done this, as he relinquished play-calling duties to Ken Dorsey last year.

"We have to be better," Stefanski said, via Fox8News. "Tommy is somebody I believe in. This is the right time."

Stefanski came to this decision during the Browns' Week 9 bye, which came after the 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots last Sunday. Cleveland has lost 12 straight road games, and seven straight road games by at least 13 points.

Once again, the Browns have one of the worst offenses in the league, as they average 263.5 total yards per game (second-worst in the NFL) and 15.8 points per game (third-worst in the NFL). Cleveland swapped quarterbacks in Week 5, benching Joe Flacco for rookie Dillon Gabriel. In four starts (1-3), Gabriel has completed 59.4% of his passes while averaging 170.8 passing yards per game with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions.

Rees has been on staff with the Browns for two years, serving as Stefanski's pass game specialist and tight ends coach in 2024 before being promoted to offensive coordinator. The former Notre Dame quarterback previously served as the offensive coordinator at his alma mater and the University of Alabama.

The two-time NFL Coach of the Year is now 42-50 as lead man in Cleveland, and looking to spark his team. The change in play caller didn't lead to success last year, as the Browns went 3-14 and lost their last six games.