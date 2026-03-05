Once again, Myles Garrett has been cited for speeding in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Browns star was recently cited after driving 94 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to Cleveland.com.

This is at least the ninth time Garrett has been cited for speeding in the Cleveland area since being drafted by the Browns back in 2017. It's the second citation Garrett has received since he flipped his Porsche in 2023. Last summer, Garrett was cited for driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone just hours after Cleveland's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Garrett, 30, had been stopped for speeding at least seven other times since he was drafted by the Browns. He was once giving multiple tickets within a 24-hour span after being clocked driving 120 mph and 105 mph. Garrett has also previously been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

In September 2022, Garrett was injured after his Porsche went airborne and rolled multiple times. Garrett and a passenger were treated at a local hospital following the accident.

"This will be definitely a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving," Garrett said after that incident. "Don't take anything for granted. Be grateful that I'm still able to be here and just take my time."

Garrett, who is just one year into his four-year, $160 million extension that he signed last offseason, recently won his second Defensive Player of the Year award after recording 23 sacks in 2025, an NFL record. He set the record after taking down Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the Browns' Week 18 win over the Cincinnati.

Garrett's 125.5 sacks since 2017 are the most in the NFL over that span. He's currently tied with Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney for 28th on the NFL's career sack list.