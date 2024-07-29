Days into 2024 training camp, the Cleveland Browns have already lost one of their newest offensive linemen for the foreseeable future, placing center Brian Allen on injured reserve Monday.

Signed in May, the former Los Angeles Rams starter suffered a calf injury during Saturday's camp practice, per ESPN. Allen will not count against the Browns' 90-man offseason roster while on IR, and he will be forced to miss the entire 2024 season if he isn't designated to return as part of final roster cuts on Aug. 27.

A full-time center for the Rams when L.A. won the Super Bowl in 2021, Allen was set to serve as the top backup to Ethan Pocic at the heart of Cleveland's line. His loss only adds to injury woes up front, as starting tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin both opened camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

It's unclear when the starting bookends will return to the lineup.

"They're all on different injuries, different timelines, if you will," coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters early in camp, "but I know those guys and all of them will continue to work and work hard."