After just one week of the 2024 regular season, the injuries are already piling up for the Cleveland Browns. On Wednesday, the Browns placed four players -- linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (hip), linebacker Tony Fields II (ankle), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (ankle) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) -- on injured reserve.

Cleveland signed wide receiver David Bell, cornerback Mike Ford Jr., linebacker Khaleke Hudson and defensive tackle Sam Kamara to help fill some gaps left by those sidelined. They also signed defensive tackle Siaki Ika, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Luiji Vilain to the practice squad.

All four players on IR will miss a minimum of four games. The Browns' next four games are against the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders. This four-game slate should be one of the easiest parts of their schedule. Things get more difficult from there, with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in the following three weeks.

Tight end David Njoku, who is dealing with an ankle injury, has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't confirm whether Njoku, who went down in the third quarter of Week 1 loss against the Dallas Cowboys, suffered a high ankle sprain. Njoku never returned to the game after going into the medical tent and locker room, and is considered week-to-week.

Right tackle Jack Conklin and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) are also questionable for Week 2, after both missed last week's season opener. The Browns already entered their 2024 season without star running back Nick Chubb, who is dealing with a significant knee injury suffered last season.

Cleveland certainly didn't come out very strong last week and showed many weaknesses, from allowing six sacks to quarterback Deshaun Watson throwing two interceptions and letting the Cowboys put up 33 points.

Like the Browns, the Jaguars are coming off a season-opening loss, but put up a close fight against the Miami Dolphins last week, taking a 17-0 lead before getting shut out in the second half to lose 20-17. While Jacksonville's pass defense struggled, it only allowed 81 rushing yards.

The Jaguars are favored (-3) over the Browns.