Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., who was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, was arrested Tuesday by Avon Police in Ohio, per ESPN. Cleveland.com reports that the arrest comes after Hall was involved in a domestic dispute involving his girlfriend on Monday night.

The Browns released a statement on the matter, via ESPN:

"We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall, Jr. last night. Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at the time."

The 21-year-old was selected with the No. 54 overall pick after recording 29 pressures for the Buckeyes last season, which ranked second-most among Big Ten defensive tackles. Hall was a two-time third-team All-Big Ten player who was also tied in having the highest PFF pass rush grade (84.8) among Big Ten defensive tackles in 2023.

On the Browns' unofficial depth chart, Hall was listed as a reserve defensive lineman behind Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson. In Cleveland's 23-10 preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers, Hall recorded one tackle.