Buccaneers fire defensive coordinator two weeks after hinting they would keep him

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter has decided to dump defensive coordinator Mike Smith after just five games.

The Bucs announced on Monday that Smith has been fired in a move that comes less than 24 hours after Tampa Bay's defense surrendered more than 400 yards in a 34-29 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are giving up an average of 34.6 points per game this season, which is the worst in the NFL through six weeks. The Bucs also have the NFL's second-worst defense in terms of total yards with the team giving up 439.8 yards per game (Only Kansas City is worse).

"We all understand that this is a result-based profession and our results to this point have not met our standards," Koetter said in a statement. "I want to thank Mike for all the hard work and passion he has displayed here on a daily basis and I wish him well moving forward."

Smith had served as the Bucs' defensive coordinator since 2016 when Koetter brought him in just days after he was hired as Tampa's head coach.

The decision to fire Smith comes just two weeks after Koetter seemingly gave him a vote of confidence following a 48-10 loss to the Bears. The day after that game, Koetter said it wouldn't make much sense to make a coaching change this early in the season.

"For those people who think snapping your fingers and changing your coordinator a quarter of the way through the season, OK, what would you do after that? If we fired Mike Smith, what would the next move be?" Koetter said on Oct. 1. "We as coaches have got to coach better. That starts with me, but Mike Smith didn't miss any tackles. He didn't not rush the passer. He didn't blow any coverages. He didn't have any communication errors."

With Smith out, linebackers coach Mark Duffner will take over as the Buccaneers defensive coordinator.