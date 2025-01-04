Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead was involved in an automobile accident on Saturday and suffered injuries significant enough that the team is placing him on the non-football injury list, according to the Tampa Bay Times. This report notes that White is overall alright but is not expected to return this season.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, the Bucs note that the accident occurred when Whitehead was traveling to the team facility.

"Jordan Whitehead was involved in an auto accident this morning on his way to our practice facility," the statement reads. "Due to injuries sustained in the accident, he will not play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and has been laced on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list."

Whitehead, 27, is in the middle of his second stint with the Buccaneers. The veteran was initially drafted by the organization in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. He played four seasons for the franchise and was a part of the club's Super Bowl LV championship run in 2020. In the spring of 2022, he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal to join the New York Jets. After playing out that deal, he returned to Tampa Bay last offseason.

Whitehead has appeared in 12 games for the Bucs this season and had just made his return to the field in Week 17 after missing time due to a pectoral injury. Overall, he's totaled 79 tackles and three pass breakups.

As it pertains to the Buccaneers season finale, the loss of Whitehead further puts the secondary undermanned. The club had already ruled out fellow safety Antoine Winfield Jr and cornerback Jamel Dean for their pivotal Week 18 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

If Tampa Bay can defeat the Saints on Sunday, they'll clinch the NFC South division title and punch their ticket to the playoffs.