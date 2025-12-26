Two NFL teams in Florida face off this week, as the Miami Dolphins will host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dolphins are coming off a 45-21 beatdown loss that came at the hands of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Buccaneers were upset by the rival Carolina Panthers, 23-20.

Despite the loss to Carolina last Sunday, the Buccaneers aren't dead yet. The Panthers have a tough matchup this week against the Seattle Seahawks, meaning we could be looking at a win-and-in Week 18 showdown in Tampa. As for the Dolphins, they have already been eliminated from playoff contention and are trying out a new quarterback. We'll get more into that later.

Let's break down this interconference matchup. But first, here's how you can watch the game.

Buccaneers vs. Dolphins: Need to know

Quinn Ewers' debut. The rookie quarterback out of Texas completed 20 of 30 passes for zero touchdowns and two interceptions in his first NFL start. Miami was actually down just three points at the halftime before the Bengals scored 21 unanswered in the third quarter.

The rookie quarterback out of Texas completed 20 of 30 passes for zero touchdowns and two interceptions in his first NFL start. Miami was actually down just three points at the halftime before the Bengals scored 21 unanswered in the third quarter. Miami rushing attack. Predictably, the Dolphins wanted to run the ball to support their rookie signal-caller. De'Von Achane led the charge with 81 rushing yards and a touchdown, Jaylen Wright chipped in 35 yards and a touchdown, then Malik Washington scored a rushing touchdown as well. That made Miami the third team to have rushing touchdowns scored by three different players in a 20-point loss over the last 75 seasons.

Predictably, the Dolphins wanted to run the ball to support their rookie signal-caller. De'Von Achane led the charge with 81 rushing yards and a touchdown, Jaylen Wright chipped in 35 yards and a touchdown, then Malik Washington scored a rushing touchdown as well. That made Miami the third team to have rushing touchdowns scored by three different players in a 20-point loss over the last 75 seasons.

A season-altering losing streak. The Buccaneers have lost three straight games, and six out of the last seven following a 6-2 start. At one point, Mayfield looked like an MVP favorite while the Bucs looked like the easy choice to win the NFC South. That is no longer the case.

The Buccaneers have lost three straight games, and six out of the last seven following a 6-2 start. At one point, Mayfield looked like an MVP favorite while the Bucs looked like the easy choice to win the NFC South. That is no longer the case. What happened to the Bucs defense? Tampa Bay ranks No. 22 in total yards allowed per game (343.3), No. 24 in scoring defense (25.1 points allowed per game) and No. 27 in pass defense (242.0 passing yards allowed per game). The Bucs also have the second-worst opponent red-zone touchdown percentage (71.1%) in the league.

Category First eight games Last seven games W-L 6-2 1-6 Points per game differential +2.4 -7.0 Turnover margin +7 +1

Buccaneers at Dolphins: prediction, pick



The Buccaneers have not been a good team to bet on this season. Their 5-10 against-the-spread record is tied for worst in the NFL, and they are 0-7 against the spread in their last seven games. With that being said, I'll go out on a limb and say Todd Bowles' defense and Mayfield's offense hit the field with aggression. This team is better than they've played over the past few weeks, and they understand it's do-or-die. Pick: Buccaneers -5.5, Over 45.5