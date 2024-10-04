Mike Evans is an all-timer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, already becoming the first player in NFL history to log 10 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his career. On Thursday night, the Pro Bowl wide receiver furthered his sterling resume, hauling in two first-half touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons to reach 100 career scores -- 99 of which came via catches, and one via a fumble recovery.

Evans' 100 career touchdowns tie him for 23rd-most all time, alongside former star running backs Frank Gore, Franco Harris and Curtis Martin -- the latter two of whom are Pro Football Hall of Famers. He leapfrogged Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (99) by adding two Thursday, while further separating himself from other greats like Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams (96) and Los Angeles Rams Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (96).

The 31-year-old Evans now has five touchdown catches on the 2024 season, which leads the NFL ahead of Sunday's full slate of Week 5 action. He matched a career-high scoring mark with 13 touchdown catches in 2023, and is seeking his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season as Tampa Bay's top pass target.