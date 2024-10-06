The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers look to get above .500 as they host their NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco (2-2) beat New England last week, 30-13, while Arizona (1-3) fell at home to Washington, 42-14. The 49ers have won four straight meetings between the two teams, having scored 38, 38, 35, and 45 points in their matchups against the Cardinals since the 2022 season.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 48.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. 49ers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-131 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. 49ers and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 5 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for spread, money line and over/under:

49ers vs. Cardinals spread: 49ers -7.5

49ers vs. Cardinals over/under: 48.5 points

49ers vs. Cardinals money line: 49ers -350, Cardinals +278

49ers vs. Cardinals picks: See picks at SportsLine

49ers vs. Cardinals streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cardinals can cover

If the Cardinals are to keep this game close, quarterback Kyler Murray needs to play better than he did in Weeks 3 and 4. Last week against Washington, Murray threw for only 142 yards on 16 completions with one touchdown pass. He only rushed one time for three yards, a far cry from the 50+ rushing yards he posted in the previous games this season. Murray will likely need to improve upon the 194 yards passing he has averaged thus far in 2024 for Arizona to find success against a stingy 49ers defense.

The Cardinals are expected to welcome back tight end Trey McBride, who missed last week's game due to a concussion he suffered in Week 3. On the season, the third-year TE has 14 catches for 122 yards. Last year, in the December matchup against San Francisco, McBride caught 10 passes for 102 yards in the Arizona defeat. Along with rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., both will have to play a major role in the Cardinals' passing attack this week. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

With 1,130 passing yards through four games, Brock Purdy ranks second in the NFL only behind Seattle's Geno Smith. Despite the passing yards, San Francisco's QB has only thrown for five touchdowns, a surprisingly low total after he threw for 31 scores in 2023. With likely a full complement of receiving weapons this week: wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, as well as tight end George Kittle, Purdy should have no problem carving apart Arizona's soft secondary.

Running back Jordan Mason has been a key part of San Francisco's offense in the absence of reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Christian McCaffrey. Mason has topped the 100 yard mark in three of four games and scored three times. He ranks second in rushing yards with 447 and faces a Cardinals defense giving up 146.5 yards per game on the ground (fifth worst). See which team to pick here.

How to make Cardinals vs. 49ers picks

The model has simulated Arizona vs. San Francisco 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's Cardinals vs. 49ers pick at SportsLine.

So who wins San Francisco vs. Arizona, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. 49ers spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 188-131 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.