If you asked Chicago Bears fans last week if having 38-year-old Case Keenum take over at quarterback would make them feel comfortable, the overwhelming answer would probably be "no." Before Monday night, Keenum, who went undrafted in 2012, hadn't played in an NFL game in 1,009 days.

His record as a starter going into Week 3 was 30-36. He hasn't played a full season since 2018 and has bounced around the league in his 12-year career. Keenum's age, experience and resume don't make for a sure bet leading a team to victory, but as he took over for an injured Caleb Williams, a victory is exactly where his primetime story led. And his showing should make Bears fans feel a bit more comfortable letting Williams take his time recovering.

Williams suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain in Week 2, and doctors say the injury usually sidelines a player for three or four weeks. When he went down with the non-contact injury, Tyson Bagent took over and suffered a concussion. Although Bagent was cleared to play, his lack of practice during the week led the Bears to start their QB3 in Week 3 instead, and it worked out in their favor.

Keenum went 24-of-34 with 247 yards, two touchdowns and one touchdown on the ground in the 27-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. A bold QB sneak call on the goal line gave the almost 39-year-old the title of oldest player in Bears history to run for a touchdown.

Keenum seems to have the confidence in himself, something that may not have been easy to come by after being on the sidelines for so long.

"My word of the week was trust," Keenum said. "Trust my preparation, trust my abilities, trust my feet, trust my eyes, trust my O-line, trust the play call, trust the play design. I just trusted it and it worked."

The case for Keenum

The win put Keenum in the history books as the only quarterback other than Ryan Fitzpatrick to win as a starter for seven different franchises. He now has more touchdown passes this season than defending AFC Champion Drake Maye (1) and more rushing touchdowns than Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley (0). He's also played in two fewer games.

Keenum exceeded expectations and earned a game ball, but there's no guarantee he even sees playing time next week. Head coach Ben Johnson has not announced the Week 4 starter, and Bagent still does have the title of QB2.

"We'll have a discussion as a coaching staff, and we'll see where we need to go from here," Johnson said. "But I said it last week, and I'll say it again: There was a reason why Tyson ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback."

But after Monday's performance, Chicago should stick with Keenum and see if this momentum can continue next week. They'll face the New York Jets, who on paper look like an easier team to beat than Philly. If Keenum's production drops off, they could always turn to Bagent at some point in the game. However, with the depth chart as it is right now, the Bears may go with the opposite game plan: Start Bagent and turn to Keenum if needed.

Whatever they decide, Monday's performance gives everyone in the building a better feeling on their Williams-less games going forward. There was certainly some panic among the fanbase when Williams was carted off, but Keenum's "Monday Night Football" performance has shown the team shouldn't rush to get their starter back on the field.

Johnson called Williams a "fast healer" and hinted he may be able to return before the 3-4 week mark. If Keenum — or Bagent — can get them another win next week, it may be in Chicago's favor to give their franchise quarterback more time to heal. Coming back 100%, or closer to it, tends to help players avoid re-injury and, in turn, spend more time on the sideline.

Bagent joined the league undrafted in 2023 and has spent his entire career with the Bears. He's started four games, going 2-2, with 13 total appearances. He has 971 career passing yards, with three touchdowns and six interceptions.

Keenum has played for eight total teams. He began his career with the Houston Texans, where he had three stints, before joining the Rams, who were then in St. Louis, and then played for the Rams again in Los Angeles. He also played for the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Washington, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. He joined the Bears in 2025, when Johnson became the head coach. Keenum has 15,422 career passing yards, with 81 touchdowns and 51 interceptions.

He won't set many records, but he can give the Bears time to not rush their QB1 back to full strength.