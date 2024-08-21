Under three weeks remain, 18 days to be exact, between Wednesday and the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 NFL regular season opener on Sept. 8 at the Cleveland Browns.

Both 2023 First Team All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who led the league with 135 catches last season, and 2023 Second Team All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott, who led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes, are set to enter the final season of their current contracts in 2024. Lamb, 25, is on the last year of his rookie deal, which is why he has held out of Dallas' entire offseason program until he receives a second NFL contract, one that would provide him long-term financial security.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones provided an upbeat update on negotiations with Lamb, whose contractual market has been solidified after 2020 NFL Draft classmate and fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings that included $110 million guaranteed.

"We're in good shape there. We're having good talks," Jones said, via The Athletic, on Tuesday when asked about negotiations with Lamb. "I think I am [optimistic]. And when I say that, it doesn't sound too promising. The facts are that I believe we'll come together. I don't want to speak for him. That's what I'm trying not to do. But we wouldn't have offered him what we've offered him if we didn't want him to be here."

Last week, Jones and the Cowboys front office reportedly offered Lamb "slightly under $33 million per season." That would slot him in under Jefferson as the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL behind Jefferson, slightly in front of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown ($32 million average per year).

As for Prescott, his situation seems to be a bit more murky despite him showing up for the entirety of the Cowboys' offseason program. The quarterback, who turned 31 this offseason, is entering the final season of a four-year, $160 million contract that contains both a no-franchise-tag clause and a no-trade clause. That means Prescott will be able to enter free agency unrestricted next offseason if the two sides don't reach a deal, which could potentially plunge the Cowboys franchise into a world of uncertainty. Back in July, Prescott said his mind flips to in-season mode on Day 1 of training camp. Jones echoed that sentiment this week, casting doubt about his quarterback's extension getting done before the start of the 2024 season.

"Well again, we're just continuing to talk," Jones said, via DallasCowboys.com, on Tuesday when asked about negotiations with Prescott. "The thing is there, since we're really in-season, practicing, doing all those things, we're operating under the existing contract really good. One of the things that the fans should really understand is that nine times out of 10, these are existing contracts that you have in place. You should be able to operate under those, but we've gotten it now in the NFL -- other teams are dealing with it -- with some time on the contract, you still might have a contract discussion. And that's what we're doing. None of us -- player or team -- want to hurt the preparation or likelihood of playing at your best."