FRISCO, Texas -- With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys (7-8) are shutting wide receiver down for the rest of 2024.

The 2023 All-Pro has been battling through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder since Dallas' Week 9 game at the Atlanta Falcons, and after Lamb aggravated it on Sunday night in the Cowboys' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he said his focus was keeping the shoulder "attached to my body."

The Cowboys released the following statement about Lamb's status:

"Additional examinations and scans this week on CeeDee Lamb's shoulder have determined that his injury has now progressed to a point that he will be listed as "Out" for the remaining two games of the season. He will undergo a process of treatment and rehabilitation for his shoulder, is not currently expected to require surgery and is projected to make a full recovery."

Lamb will finish the season with 101 catches (tied for the second-most in the NFL entering Week 17) for 1,194 receiving yards (third in the NFL entering Week 17) and six receiving touchdowns despite quarterback Dak Prescott being out for the season with a torn hamstring since Week 9.