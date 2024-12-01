Chargers vs. Falcons live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch

The Atlanta Falcons (6-5) and Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) are different shades of the same color in that when close games occur, weird things tend to go down, and they're typically not in each of these teams' respective favor.

So what's going to happen on Sunday when these two teams square off in Week 13? It's a guarantee some sort of end of game drama will go down. Each of the last three showdowns between these teams have been decided by a game-winning field goal: two as time expired in regulation and one in overtime. All three of those games were won by the Chargers. Sunday afternoon will also be a true litmus test since both teams enter with a winning record. Los Angeles is 1-4 against teams with winning records, and they are 6-0 against the rest of the NFL. Atlanta is also 1-4 against teams with winning records while being 5-1 against the rest of the NFL.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is playing some of the best ball in the entire NFL, leading the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio (13-1) as well as passing touchdowns (six) and passer rating (131.4) on throws of more than 20 air yards. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is currently riding the struggle bus after registering consecutive starts without a passing touchdown for the first time in his career after losses in Week 10 at the New Orleans Saints (20-17) and at the Denver Broncos (38-6).

Will Los Angeles come away with a road win over the NFC South leaders in Atlanta? Or will the Falcons snap their two-game losing streak with a win over an AFC playoff-caliber opponent? Stay tuned to the live blog below for key plays, analysis, highlights and more to find out!

Chargers vs. Falcons where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chargers -1, O/U 47.5