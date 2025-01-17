The Kansas City Chiefs have had a revolving door at left tackle this season. They began the year cycling between Wanya Morris and 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia, but neither of those experiments really worked out.

With both of those players struggling, Kansas City signed former Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries, but while getting him up to speed, they slid star guard Joe Thuney to the outside. Humphries lasted only one game before getting injured, and had to sit out the next three before resuming his role in the regular-season finale while the rest of the starters rested.

So, which of them will get the start on Patrick Mahomes' blind side this weekend against the Houston Texans in the divisional round? According to a report from ESPN, Thuney will get the call over Humphries, despite the latter being healthy enough to play. If Thuney indeed gets the start, then it will be Mike Caliendo at left guard, sandwiched between Thuney and center Creed Humphrey. If it's surprisingly Humphries at tackle, then Thuney will slide back into his regular role.

Head Andy Reid has so far refused to say which direction he'll turn, and he did the same again in his Thursday afternoon press availability.

"Yeah, I'm going to do the same thing. I've taken it this far. I'm going to get with the coaches and just make sure what they want and where we're at with that, but they've both been in there," Reid said, via ProFootballTalk. "They've both been in there and done a nice job. It's a good -- that's a positive thing."

The good news, according to Reid, is that Mahomes is comfortable either way.

"Listen, [Mahomes] likes both guys," Reid said. "He trusts those guys and that's where he's at, but I always keep that in mind for sure."

Earlier in the season, it was obvious that Mahomes was not comfortable with either Morris or Suamataia protecting him, and he could be seen during multiple games advocating for a change. Against a strong pass-rush duo in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, he'll need to be well-protected, and which direction the Chiefs decide to go will play a significant role in determining whether he ultimately is so.