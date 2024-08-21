Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has landed his first movie role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kelce is set to star in "Loose Cannons," an action-comedy film produced by "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski among others.

The plot of the film features two cops being forced to become partners after their precincts merge as a result of budget cuts. The duo ends up taking on lower-profile cases that other cops don't want to tackle.

In recent years, Kelce has ventured into the entertainment world more frequently. In 2020, the Chiefs star tight end appeared in an episode of Showtime's comedy "Moonbase 8," and also hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in March 2023.

Kelce also signed with the entertainment agency CAA back in spring 2023 as he focuses on more projects in Hollywood. He is also slated to host the reboot of the popular game show "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader" on Amazon Prime.

Kelce is about to embark on his 12th NFL season in a few weeks with the Chiefs. He helped lead the Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl with a win against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in February. As his career winds down, Kelce is making more of a jump into the Hollywood scene.