With the Kansas City Chiefs winning back-to-back Super Bowl championships and starting the 2024 season 9-0, it made all the sense in the world to wonder if they were going to go undefeated. Patrick Mahomes and Co. pulled out win after win like it was preordained after blocking the Denver Broncos' attempt at game-winning field goal against them in Week 10. However, their magic ran out Sunday in Buffalo in their 30-21 road defeat against the Bills.

That means the 1972 Miami Dolphins (17-0) remain the only team in NFL history to have an undefeated season en route to winning a league championship. Each year, when the final unbeaten team in the NFL loses, the remaining living members of that 1972 Dolphins squad pop a bottle of champagne to celebrate their sole possession of this historic standing. Pro Football Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka is one of those remaining members, and he did this year's toast with one of his college teammates from Syracuse, Nick Kish, who is a Buffalo Bills fan.

Csonka is set to turn 78-years-old on Christmas Day, and hopefully he'll be around for many more years to commemorate his 1972 Dolphins perfect season.