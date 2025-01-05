Chiefs vs. Broncos live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only thing standing between the Denver Broncos and their first playoff berth since 2015. Fortunately for Denver, Kansas City is resting several players with the No. 1 seed already secured.

Patrick Mahomes is one of several Chiefs players not suiting up. Taking Mahomes' place is Carson Wentz, the former Pro Bowler with the Eagles who has attempted just two passes this season. Wentz did play well the last time he started in an NFL season game; he completed nearly 71% of his throws with two touchdowns and a pick as a member of the Rams last season.

Wentz and the rest of the Chiefs' offense is facing a daunting task, as the Broncos boast the NFL's fifth-ranked scoring defense. Denver's defense has been led by All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II and a pass rush that has tallied a league-high 58 sacks. The Broncos' offense is hoping for another good game from rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who is surely hoping to add a playoff berth to his list of accomplishments this season.

Will the Broncos get it done? To find out, check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

