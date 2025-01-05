Chiefs vs. Broncos live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch

Denver needs a win to clinch the final AFC playoff berth

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only thing standing between the Denver Broncos and their first playoff berth since 2015. Fortunately for Denver, Kansas City is resting several players with the No. 1 seed already secured. 

Patrick Mahomes is one of several Chiefs players not suiting up. Taking Mahomes' place is Carson Wentz, the former Pro Bowler with the Eagles who has attempted just two passes this season. Wentz did play well the last time he started in an NFL season game; he completed nearly 71% of his throws with two touchdowns and a pick as a member of the Rams last season. 

Wentz and the rest of the Chiefs' offense is facing a daunting task, as the Broncos boast the NFL's fifth-ranked scoring defense. Denver's defense has been led by All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II and a pass rush that has tallied a league-high 58 sacks. The Broncos' offense is hoping for another good game from rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who is surely hoping to add a playoff berth to his list of accomplishments this season. 

Will the Broncos get it done? To find out, check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Chiefs vs. Broncos where to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 5 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium  -  Denver
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Broncos -11, O/U 40.5 (SportsLine consensus)

Winning look 

Denver is wearing their Orange Crush jerseys for the franchise's biggest game since SB 50. Denver wore this uniforms during their first four Super Bowl seasons: 1977, 1986, 1987 and 1989. The Broncos won their first Super Bowl in 1997, their first year in their "new" jerseys that were replaced this past offseason. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 8:34 PM
Jan. 05, 2025, 3:34 pm EST
 
Broncos playoff scenarios 

  • Win and you're in 
  • Lose and you're out (a Dolphins win eliminates them; a Dolphins loss gives the Bengals the seventh and final AFC playoff spot) 

The playoffs truly start today for Denver 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 8:25 PM
Jan. 05, 2025, 3:25 pm EST
 
Broncos inactives 

No big surprises for the Broncos. About as healthy as a team can be this late in a season. If that holds up today and the Broncos win, that'll be a big advantage for them in the playoffs. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 8:06 PM
Jan. 05, 2025, 3:06 pm EST
 
Chiefs inactives 

As expected, several of the Chiefs stars are getting the day off. Among those who aren't: QB Carson Wentz, RB Kareem Hunt, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, TE Noah Gray, and the majority of KC's defense. So the Chiefs are still capable of winning this game, even if they're shorthanded. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 8:04 PM
Jan. 05, 2025, 3:04 pm EST

