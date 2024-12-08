Chiefs vs. Chargers live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'SNF'

After a wild NFL Sunday, there are few better ways to top things off than with a battle between old AFC West foes. That's exactly what we'll get in the Week 14 edition of "Sunday Night Football" as the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City is coming off a pair of last-second victories against inferior foes, having defeated the Raiders and Panthers by a combined five points. The Chiefs still hold a three-game lead on the Chargers in the AFC West, and maintain control of the No. 1 seed in the conference. They can move one step closer to wrapping up both titles by defeating L.A. on Sunday night.

The Chargers, meanwhile, bounced back from their close loss to the Ravens by grabbing a road win over the Falcons last week, and are in a three-way battle for seeding with those Ravens and the Broncos. A win over Kansas City would give L.A. a game of padding over those two teams, while a loss would drop the Chargers back toward the pack.

Which of these old rivals will come away with a much-needed victory? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Chiefs vs. Chargers where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Betting odds: Chiefs -4.5, O/U 43 (via Caesars Sportsbook)