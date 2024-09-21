The Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) will face the Atlanta Falcons (1-1) in a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City has won two straight games, including a narrow 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and company are also looking for their third straight Super Bowl win. As for the Falcons, they are coming off a dramatic comeback win against the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Falcons odds via the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in any Falcons vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Chiefs vs. Falcons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and Falcons vs. Chiefs betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Chiefs vs. Falcons:

Chiefs vs. Falcons spread: Kansas City -3

Chiefs vs. Falcons over/under: 46.5 points

Chiefs vs. Falcons money line: Kansas City -167, Atlanta +140

ATL: Falcons have hit the 4Q Moneyline in five of their last seven games at home

KC: Chiefs have hit the 1H Game Total Over in 14 of their last 22 games

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs have an explosive offense that can score in many ways. Through two games, Kansas City is averaging 319.5 total yards of offense and 209 passing yards per game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a dynamic signal-caller who has the arm strength to make a throw to every spot on the field. In two games, Mahomes went 38-of-53 (71.7%) for 442 yards and three passing scores.

Receiver Rashee Rice is the No. 1 weapon in the aerial attack for 2024. Rice is a threat after the catch with the ability to rack up yards with ease in the open field. The SMU product has secure hands and can separate from defenders. Rice is seventh in the NFL in receiving yards (178) with 12 receptions and one touchdown.

Why the Falcons can cover

After a shaky offensive performance in Week 1, the Falcons bounced back in the Week 2 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Atlanta recorded 385 total yards per game with 6.6 yards per play. Quarterback Kirk Cousins made some big-time plays throws throughout the contest, finishing 20-of-29 for 241 yards and two passing touchdowns.

There were three players who recorded 40-plus receiving yards. Receiver Darnell Mooney is a solid deep threat. In Week 2, Mooney had three catches for 88 yards and one touchdown. Drake London was another capable playmaker. London is a physical pass-catcher with reliable hands. The USC product had six receptions for 54 yards and one touchdown last Monday.

How to make Chiefs vs. Falcons picks

