The Kansas City Chiefs are the two-time defending Super Bowl champions and have won their first four games this season, but they are dealing with several key injuries heading into their Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET) matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Running back Isiah Pacheco (leg) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (knee) are among the key playmakers sidelined, putting more pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He completed 19 of 29 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown in a road win against the Chargers last week, as tight end Travis Kelce had a team-high seven receptions for 89 yards. Kelce's receiving yards over/under is 56.5 in the Week 5 NFL odds, while teammate Xavier Worthy's total is 41.5 in the Chiefs vs. Saints props.

New Orleans ranks sixth in the NFL in points allowed per game (17.5), while the Chiefs are seventh (18.0).

After analyzing Chiefs vs. Saints props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Saints quarterback Derek Carr goes under 211.5 passing yards. Carr was inconsistent last season, going under 200 passing yards on six occasions while cracking the 300-yard mark six times as well. He was held to just 142 passing yards in a loss to the Eagles two weeks ago, and he is facing a strong defense on Monday night in a difficult environment.

Carr has thrown an interception in three straight games and has been sacked in every game this season. The Saints have a top-10 rushing attack led by star running back Alvin Kamara, who they will lean on throughout this contest. The AI PickBot expects Kamara to get nearly 20 carries on Monday, which is one reason why Carr is going Under 211.5 passing yards in the latest projections. See more NFL props here.

