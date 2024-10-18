The Indianapolis Colts are returning one of two key offensive starters in Week 7 when they host the Miami Dolphins. On Friday, head coach Shane Steichen announced that running back Jonathan Taylor will miss his third straight game due to his high ankle sprain, while quarterback Anthony Richardson will return to the lineup after missing the last two contests, per NFL Media.

Taylor rushed for 349 yards and four touchdowns in the first four games of the season before suffering his ankle injury vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. Trey Sermon has started in his place, rushinh for 67 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries over the past two games. Tyler Goodson was the Colts' leading rusher last week vs. the Tennessee Titans, racking up 51 yards on eight carries.

The big news is that Richardson is back under center after missing the last two games due to an oblique injury. He was a full participant in practice this week, so this announcement comes as no surprise. Joe Flacco has kept the Colts offense afloat over the past two weeks, completing 67% of his passes for 548 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Richardson, on the other hand, threw three touchdowns and six interceptions in his first four starts.

Category Anthony Richardson Joe Flacco Completion percentage 50.6% 65.7% TD-INT 3-6 7-1 Yards per completion 16.8 10.1

The former No. 4 overall pick out of Florida leads the NFL in yards per completion (16.8, min. 75 attempts), but is tied for second in interceptions with six. The Colts have won three out of their last four games after starting the season 0-2 and have a solid chance to get above .500 against a Dolphins team that averages 1.1 yards per drive, the worst mark in the NFL.