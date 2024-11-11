The Indianapolis Colts dropped their third consecutive game on Sunday, losing 30-20 to the Buffalo Bills. It snapped a three-game winning streak at home, and was actually the first Colts game this season that was not decided by a single possession.

After the game, one of Indy's defensive leaders, Kenny Moore II, had some strong comments about his team's performance. Moore told reporters he doesn't believe everyone is working as hard as they possibly can, and the negativity is bleeding over from week to week.

"I don't think everybody is working as hard as possible, and obviously it's showing," Moore said. "I'm not the type to sugarcoat it, honestly. I don't think the urgency is there. I don't think the details are there, I don't think the effort is there and I don't see everything correlating from meetings to practice to the games and it shows."

Moore was then asked how Indy can turn it around. He responded saying the Colts need to define the identity of this team, and find a way to turn the page.

One of the most recent issues the Colts are trying to navigate is the play of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Indy benched the young Anthony Richardson in favor of Flacco because the Colts wanted to win right now. But since the move, they are 0-2.

Against the Bills, Flacco had his fourth career game with at least four turnovers. He threw two interceptions in his first five passing attempts, including a pick six. Since the QB switch, Flacco has thrown just two touchdowns compared to four interceptions. Afterward, head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Flacco will remain the starter.

The AFC South is still in reach for Indianapolis, but this team is going to have to find a way to create some positive momentum for itself. That begins next week, when the Colts travel to take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.