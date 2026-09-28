The Washington Commanders are adding some depth to their running back room. The club is expected to sign veteran Austin Ekeler, according to NFL Network. The deal that would bring the 31-year-old onto Washington's active roster is pending a physical, per the report.

This is a reunion between Ekeler and the Commanders, with the back spending the past two seasons with the organization after signing as a free agent in 2024. Ekeler was limited to just two games with Washington last season, however, after rupturing his Achilles in Week 2. Ekeler is said to have recovered from that injury, which paves the way for him to return to the league and bolster Washington's backfield.

Before coming to terms on a deal to return to the Commanders, Ekeler did have some interest elsewhere across the league. Last week, the back worked out for the Carolina Panthers, but no deal came to fruition.

Austin Ekeler WAS • RB • #30 Att 14 Yds 43 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

How Ekeler fits into this current iteration of the Commanders' backfield will be interesting to monitor. He's best known as a third-down/receiving back, a role filled by Rachaad White so far after he signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the team in March. Through three games, White has 100 yards rushing on 22 carries to go along with nine receptions (on nine targets) for 51 yards and a touchdown. White did injure his shoulder during Sunday's win over the Seahawks and returned to the game. ESPN reports that Ekeler's signing isn't related to White's injury.

On top of White, the Commanders have Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who leads the team in carries (47) and rushing yards (142) through three games. They also have sixth-round rookie Kaytron Allen on the roster.

Ekeler initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Western Colorado in 2017. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers and eventually became their starting tailback, logging four seasons of at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage. Between 2021 and 2022, Ekeler averaged nearly 1,600 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns.

Over his last two seasons with Washington (14 games played), however, Ekeler hasn't been as prolific, totaling 410 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, along with 40 receptions for 404 receiving yards.