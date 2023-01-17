The Commanders dismissed Scott Turner this offseason in search of a "fresh start" at offensive coordinator, and it turns out that "fresh start" might center on a coordinator almost 20 years older than Turner. Despite uncertainty regarding team ownership, which could soon change hands, the club announced Tuesday it has commenced the interview process for its OC vacancy. The Commanders' first target: former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, 57, who was last seen as the Broncos' OC from 2020-2021.

Shurmur spent the 2022 season out of the NFL, but he has extensive experience as a coordinator, as well as personal ties to the Commanders. From 1999-2003, working under Andy Reid with the Eagles, he was colleagues with current Washington head coach Ron Rivera, another product of the Reid coaching tree. Shurmur's son, Kyle, also spent the 2021 season on the Commanders' practice squad, serving as an emergency quarterback, before beginning his own coaching career.

Shurmur came to prominence as the Eagles' quarterbacks coach from 2002-2008, when Philadelphia made four different NFC Championship appearances. His track record as a coordinator -- and short-lived head coach -- has been more mixed. He's held OC posts with the Rams (2009-2010), Eagles (2013-2015) and, most notably, the Vikings during their 2017 run to the NFC title game. But the Broncos offense he oversaw from 2020-2021 was one of the NFL's worst, and his two stops as a head coach, first with the Browns (2011-2012) and then with the Giants (2018-2019) resulted in a combined record of 19-46.

Turner, meanwhile, was dismissed after three seasons as the Commanders' OC, coming over from the Panthers along with Rivera.