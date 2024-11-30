The Washington Commanders are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Now they'll have to do so without two notable names, on Saturday releasing 2023 first-round draft pick Emmanuel Forbes while placing running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve.

Forbes, 23, had been a healthy scratch for the Commanders multiple times this season. His exit is nonetheless notable, considering Washington drafted the Mississippi State product No. 16 overall in 2023. After appearing in 14 games as a rookie, the young cover man struggled to find a role under new management this summer, and dipped farther on the cornerback depth chart after the in-season trade acquisition of former New Orleans Saints star Marshon Lattimore, who's yet to make his Washington debut.

Forbes posted a reference to Job 8:7-17 upon his release, seemingly hinting at his abrupt tenure in Washington: "Your beginnings will seem humble, so prosperous will your future be."

Ekeler, meanwhile, has been a steady change-of-pace back for the Commanders' offense when healthy, though he suffered his second concussion of the 2024 season in Week 12. His move to injured reserve guarantees at least a four-game absence, meaning he'll be sidelined for all but one of the Commanders' remaining regular-season games, and perhaps the rest of the year.

Signed to a one-year deal this offseason after seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Ekeler has totaled 701 yards from scrimmage in tandem with Brian Robinson Jr., securing 33 catches as a secondary passing outlet for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. His absence figures to result in more touches for reserve back Jeremy McNichols, who's set to serve as the No. 2 alongside Robinson this week.