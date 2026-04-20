The Dallas Cowboys have a clear area of focus entering the 2026 NFL Draft: the league's worst scoring defense. Dallas surrendered an NFL-worst 30.1 points per game last year. That ranks as the second-most points per game surrendered in the 66-season history of the Cowboys. Only Dallas' inaugural 1960 team, which finished 0-11-1, was worse.

By Dallas standards, it was quite the active offseason. Quarterback Dak Prescott, like the fanbase, looks forward to two first-round picks on Thursday night. The Cowboys possess the 12th and 20th overall selections, the latter of which was acquired in their trade that sent All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

"I'm excited about everything we've done up to this point, and I expect two great draft picks, maybe something exciting," Prescott said Friday at the Children's Cancer Fund Gala in Dallas. "I don't know any more than anybody else. So if there's movement, that would be cool too. It's always an exciting night. I don't think anybody ever knows what to expect, but I know that we'll add some great players and trust the front office in all that they're doing."

Signed

Acquired via trade

Retained

RB Javonte Williams (three years, $24 million, $16 million guaranteed)

DE Sam Williams (one year, $2.5 million, $2 million guaranteed)

Franchise-tagged/tendered

WR George Pickens (one year, $27.298 million fully guaranteed on non-exclusive franchise tag)

K Brandon Aubrey (one year, $5.767 million on second-round tender)

Dallas addressed some key secondary needs with the signings of safeties Thompson and Locke as well as former Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. The Cowboys' big-ticket move was the trade acquisition of Gary from Green Bay.

However, the Cowboys' defense still has plenty of spots in need of help, so what could they do with the 12th and 20th overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft?

12th overall pick

1. S Caleb Downs

Ohio State two-time unanimous All-American Caleb Downs is the 2026 NFL Draft's top safety prospect because he can do a little bit of everything. Downs was the only defensive back with 250+ tackles (257), 15+ tackles for loss (16) and more than five interceptions (six) across the last three seasons of college football. He can also stand out in coverage deep downfield and lining up in the slot.

Jerry Jones acknowledged he undervalued former longtime nickel corner Jourdan Lewis' value as Dallas' pass defense wilted without him in 2025. The selection of Downs could complete Dallas' secondary for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Downs being available at No. 12 is big if, though. He is one of the 2026 draft class's top prospects, but he plays at a position that isn't as highly valued as others.

2. LB Sonny Styles

There is still a gaping hole at the Dallas Cowboys' middle linebacker spot, and 2025 first-team All-Big Ten Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles would be a dream come true for Dallas... if he magically fell that far. His athletic testing at the NFL Scouting Combine compared favorably to that of the iconic Calvin Johnson, and he used to play safety before transitioning to linebacker for his last two collegiate seasons. Styles' versatility would make him an A-plus fit, but Dallas would likely have to trade up.

3. CB Mansoor Delane

Dallas could use another reliable outside cornerback opposite DaRon Bland. Bland struggled to stay on the field the last two seasons with foot injuries, and Durant is on just a one-year deal. Shavon Revel, a 2025 third-round pick out of East Carolina, returned to action after a torn ACL ruined his final year of college football, and he was up and down.

Delane, who was a unanimous All-American in 2025, would be an outstanding pick for Dallas at this spot. He registered the lowest passer rating allowed (24.1) in the SEC last season among 82 players with at least 30 passes thrown their way. Delane allowed no touchdowns and committed zero penalties last season. He could be a real stabilizer for this Cowboys defense.

4. EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

Edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. took home the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's best edge rusher after leading the country with 83 quarterback pressures, the most by an FBS player in a season since 2017. Bain also turned it on in the clutch, with five of his 9.5 sacks coming in the College Football Playoffs. That's the type of edge rusher who could elevate Dallas' pass rush, especially with the depth-chart drop off after Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku.

However, the All-American has a critical knock against him. An arm length of 30⅞ inches makes him officially undersized in the NFL.

5. S Dillon Thieneman

After Downs, Oregon Ducks first team All-Big Ten selection Dillon Thieneman is the consensus No. 2 safety prospect. He moved fluidly in position drills at the combine, with some feeling that he presents almost like a corner in coverage, rather than a safety. Thieneman could contribute as a nickel corner or in other roles in Dallas subpackages. He might be a slight reach at No. 12 overall, but he likely won't be on the board by the time Dallas is next on the clock at No. 20 overall.

20th overall pick

1. EDGE Keldric Faulk

Auburn's Keldric Faulk is based mostly on projected upside. His physical stature (6-feet-5, 276 pounds) is an ideal build for an edge rusher, but his collegiate production -- 2.0 sacks, 5.0 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback pressures in 2025 -- left much to be desired. However, there have been a few edge rushers who have been drafted in the first round with two or fewer sacks in their final seasons of college football: Michael Brockers (2012), Odafe Oweh (2021) and Shemar Stewart (2025).

2. EDGE Akheem Mesidor

Akheem Mesidor formed the other half of the Miami Hurricanes' dynamic pass rush duo along with Bain, and he dominated, leading the ACC with 12.5 sacks. His varied handwork allows him to fend off blockers at a high level. The knock against him is age, having played six seasons of college football. Mesidor would be a plug-and-play starter, though.

Akheem Mesidor, 2025 season

FBS Ranks Sacks 12.5* T-3rd Tackles For Loss 17.5 T-5th QB Pressures 67 T-4th

* Led ACC

3. CB Colton Hood

Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood has a nose for the end zone: he was the only SEC player with an interception return touchdown and a fumble return touchdown in 2025. Hood was also the only SEC player with at least four tackles for loss and eight passes defended in 2025. He also has youth on his side, not turning 22 until after next year's Super Bowl.

4. LB Jacob Rodriguez

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez took home all the hardware for leading the Big 12 champion Red Raiders' defense in 2025: the Dick Butkus award, the Chuck Bednarik award, the Lombardi award, the Bronko Nagurski award and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award. He also finished fifth in the 2025 Heisman Trophy voting. Rodriguez is a turnover machine as his 12 career forced fumbles are the second-most in college football since 2022. He would be a little bit of reach at this spot, but Dallas doesn't have a second-round pick, and Rodriguez would fill the middle linebacker void.

5. EDGE Cashius Howell

Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell earned unanimous All-American and 2025 SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors after producing 11.5 sacks last season, the most an Aggies player produced since Myles Garrett's 12.5 in 2015. His best attribute is his explosion off the line of scrimmage. Howell's stature (6-feet-2-and-a-half-inches tall while weighing 253 pounds) is one that could determine whether or not Dallas selects him here. Howell should be an instant impact player as a pass rusher in the NFL, but he may need to fill out a little more in order to improve his run defense.