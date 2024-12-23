ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys 2023 All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey continued his assault on the NFL record books in Week 16.

Aubrey drilled his 14th field goal of 50 or more yards in the 2024 season on a 53-yarder in the third quarter of Dallas' "Sunday Night Football" home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That was his third make of at least 50 yards Sunday night, his 14th of the season, which gave him the NFL's all-time, single-season record for 50-yard made field goals in a single season. The previous record of 13 such makes was also set this season by Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Dallas has constantly shown their belief in Aubrey, allowing him to attempt a 70-yard field goal in Week 15 against the Panthers. The Cowboys have also described his range as "near unlimited" when asked about what Aubrey's true long actually is. He is also the first kicker in NFL history to make at least 10 field goals of 50 or more yards in consecutive seasons. The 29-year-old will enter a contract year in 2025, and it's safe to say he could reset the kicker market when he comes up for a new deal.