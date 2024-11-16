The Dallas Cowboys already had a lengthy injury report without CeeDee Lamb on it. That injury report just got longer.

Lamb was a surprise additional on the final injury report for the Cowboys this week, as the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was officially listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Houston Texans. Lamb landed on the injury report with a back injury, as he did not appear on the injury report at any point throughout the week. The injury occurred during Saturday's final practice during 7-on-7 drills, as Lamb was listed as a limited participant.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, per ESPN, seemed to think Lamb would be good to go Monday night saying, "I'm not of high concern."

Lamb was on the injury report earlier this year with a shoulder injury, but he hasn't missed any games. This injury designation will likely last until the Cowboys release their inactive report on Monday night. Lamb has 59 catches for 681 yards and four touchdowns this season, leading Dallas in all three categories.

If Lamb is out, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin would be the top wideouts with Brandin Cooks still on injured reserve.

Tackle Chuma Edoga (toe), right guard Zack Martin (shoulder), and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) are also listed as questionable for the Cowboys. Cornerbacks Jourdan Lewis (neck) and DaRon Bland (foot) have been ruled out and fullback Hunter Luepke (calf) has been listed as questionable.