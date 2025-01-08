Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy appears to be one step closer to returning to his role in 2025. The Chicago Bears requested permission on Monday to interview McCarthy with his five-year Cowboys coaching contract set to expire on Jan. 14, but the Cowboys blocked Chicago from doing so on Tuesday, per ESPN.

Following Dallas' 23-19 loss to the Washington Commanders (12-5) that closed their 2024 record at 7-10, both owner and general manager Jerry Jones and McCarthy, especially McCarthy, made it apparent that they're both leaning toward keeping their union intact going forward. Jones' decision to block McCarthy from interviewing with the Bears makes it appear the two sides are looking to stay together in 2025 and beyond.

McCarthy's 49-34 record since becoming Dallas' head coach in 2020 is tied for the eighth-best in the NFL during that span.

"Mike is one of the best coaches that I think there is," Jones said postgame on Sunday. "He was made the coach here because I thought that. He's done absolutely nothing to diminish my opinion of him as a coach, and I'm really impressed with the way the players identify and are inside with him. That's important because he's had some times when each of those players individually as well as a team have not been fun times. He's been there for them."

Jones' appreciation for McCarthy stems from his Super Bowl pedigree and the Cowboys' three straight 12-win seasons from 2021 to 2023 under McCarthy when quarterback Dak Prescott was healthy. He also doesn't feel that Dallas' injury-plagued 2024 season should be at the center of his decision whether or not to move forward with McCarthy.

"I don't know that I am considering making a change is really what I'm trying to say," Jones said. "The complimentary talk about him is I think fact. I think I can say that about him no matter what I think [about the future]. ... Do we really think that this year in any way, in any place should be the basis of going forward to next year? I don't know that this year should be the basis of that, relative to a contract, how long, all of those kinds of things. I wouldn't say that it is at all, relative to the contract. I think it was to do with the situation."

When asked directly if his first preference is to remain with the Cowboys, McCarthy gave a clear answer: yes.

"Absolutely. I have a lot invested here, and the Cowboys have a lot invested in me," McCarthy said. "And then there's a personal side to all these decisions. They all point the right direction. ... Those are all positive attributes that you take into account. Absolutely, I'm a builder. I believe in building programs. I believe in developing young players. So, at the end of day, it is about winning and you have to have those components in place to get this thing where it needs to be. I think we have a very good foundation here."

The Cowboys hold exclusive negotiating rights with McCarthy through Jan. 14. After that, he would become a coaching free agent.

Now, the Bears will move on to other candidates.

They have have already requested interviews with Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

It seems like they are driven to not leave any stone unturned in their pursuit of the coach to shepherd the coming years of quarterback Caleb Williams' career. The Bears selected Williams first overall in the 2024 draft.