Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft tracker: Picks, grades, analysis for every selection
Track every Cowboys pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with live grades, analysis and updates.
FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason brought change at key spots.
After a 7-9-1 campaign in 2025, the Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after Dallas allowed an NFL-worst 30.1 points per game. They replaced him with Eagles defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Christian Parker. Dallas also traded forPackers Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary and re-signed running back Javonte Williams and kicker Brandon Aubrey in free agency. The Cowboys' splash move came when they signed Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson to a three-year, $33 million deal with $22 million guaranteed.
Other moves included one-year deals for cornerback Cobie Durant and safety P.J. Locke, and a trade that sent defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers for a third-round pick. It felt more like depth-chart backfilling than upgrades, but that may have been necessary before giving young players more legitimate snaps again after another draft-heavy roster build in 2025.
On Wednesday, Cowboys COO/EVP Stephen Jones said Dallas has ended long-term contract negotiations with Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens and will have him play out 2026 on the franchise tag. That comes despite Pickens totaling 1,429 receiving yards -- third-most in the NFL in 2025 -- in his first season alongside quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
"We've made a decision that we're going to have George play under the franchise tag, which won't be a first for us. So there won't be negotiations on a long-term deal," Jones said Wednesday. "But that's certainly not a first for this organization and certainly won't be a first in the league in terms of this decision as we move forward. Whether it's Dak Prescott, who played under one and got tagged a second time, whether it's D-Law, whether it's Tony Pollard -- we've certainly had those situations."
So how will the Cowboys continue to bolster their roster in the 2026 NFL Draft with hopes of returning to the playoffs? Let's take a look at the picks Dallas has to work with. After each selection, we'll provide updated grades and analysis.
Cowboys offseason recap
- Notable additions: DE Rashan Gary, S Jalen Thompson, CB Cobie Durant, S P.J. Locke, DT Otito Ogbonnia, QB Sam Howell
- Notable re-signings: RB Javonte Williams, K Brandon Aubrey, WR George Pickens (franchise tag), DE Sam Williams
- Notable losses: DT Osa Odighizuwa, DT Solomon Thomas, WR Jalen Tolbert, LB Logan Wilson (retirement),
Cowboys 2026 draft picks
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
|1
|No. 12
|1
|No. 20 (from Packers)
|3
|No. 92 (from 49ers)
|4
|No. 112
|5
|No. 152
|5
|No. 177 (compensatory pick)
|5
|No. 180 (compensatory pick)
|7
|No. 218 (from Titans)