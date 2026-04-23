FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason brought change at key spots.

After a 7-9-1 campaign in 2025, the Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after Dallas allowed an NFL-worst 30.1 points per game. They replaced him with Eagles defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Christian Parker. Dallas also traded forPackers Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary and re-signed running back Javonte Williams and kicker Brandon Aubrey in free agency. The Cowboys' splash move came when they signed Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson to a three-year, $33 million deal with $22 million guaranteed.

Other moves included one-year deals for cornerback Cobie Durant and safety P.J. Locke, and a trade that sent defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers for a third-round pick. It felt more like depth-chart backfilling than upgrades, but that may have been necessary before giving young players more legitimate snaps again after another draft-heavy roster build in 2025.

On Wednesday, Cowboys COO/EVP Stephen Jones said Dallas has ended long-term contract negotiations with Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens and will have him play out 2026 on the franchise tag. That comes despite Pickens totaling 1,429 receiving yards -- third-most in the NFL in 2025 -- in his first season alongside quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

"We've made a decision that we're going to have George play under the franchise tag, which won't be a first for us. So there won't be negotiations on a long-term deal," Jones said Wednesday. "But that's certainly not a first for this organization and certainly won't be a first in the league in terms of this decision as we move forward. Whether it's Dak Prescott, who played under one and got tagged a second time, whether it's D-Law, whether it's Tony Pollard -- we've certainly had those situations."

So how will the Cowboys continue to bolster their roster in the 2026 NFL Draft with hopes of returning to the playoffs? Let's take a look at the picks Dallas has to work with. After each selection, we'll provide updated grades and analysis.

Cowboys offseason recap

Notable additions : DE Rashan Gary, S Jalen Thompson, CB Cobie Durant, S P.J. Locke, DT Otito Ogbonnia, QB Sam Howell

: DE Rashan Gary, S Jalen Thompson, CB Cobie Durant, S P.J. Locke, DT Otito Ogbonnia, QB Sam Howell Notable re-signings: RB Javonte Williams, K Brandon Aubrey, WR George Pickens (franchise tag), DE Sam Williams

RB Javonte Williams, K Brandon Aubrey, WR George Pickens (franchise tag), DE Sam Williams Notable losses: DT Osa Odighizuwa, DT Solomon Thomas, WR Jalen Tolbert, LB Logan Wilson (retirement),

Cowboys 2026 draft picks