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FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason brought change at key spots.

After a 7-9-1 campaign in 2025, the Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after Dallas allowed an NFL-worst 30.1 points per game. They replaced him with Eagles defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Christian Parker. Dallas also traded forPackers Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary and re-signed running back Javonte Williams and kicker Brandon Aubrey in free agency. The Cowboys' splash move came when they signed Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson to a three-year, $33 million deal with $22 million guaranteed.

Other moves included one-year deals for cornerback Cobie Durant and safety P.J. Locke, and a trade that sent defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers for a third-round pick. It felt more like depth-chart backfilling than upgrades, but that may have been necessary before giving young players more legitimate snaps again after another draft-heavy roster build in 2025.

On Wednesday, Cowboys COO/EVP Stephen Jones said Dallas has ended long-term contract negotiations with Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens and will have him play out 2026 on the franchise tag. That comes despite Pickens totaling 1,429 receiving yards -- third-most in the NFL in 2025 -- in his first season alongside quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

"We've made a decision that we're going to have George play under the franchise tag, which won't be a first for us. So there won't be negotiations on a long-term deal," Jones said Wednesday. "But that's certainly not a first for this organization and certainly won't be a first in the league in terms of this decision as we move forward. Whether it's Dak Prescott, who played under one and got tagged a second time, whether it's D-Law, whether it's Tony Pollard -- we've certainly had those situations."

So how will the Cowboys continue to bolster their roster in the 2026 NFL Draft with hopes of returning to the playoffs? Let's take a look at the picks Dallas has to work with. After each selection, we'll provide updated grades and analysis.

Cowboys offseason recap

  • Notable additions: DE Rashan Gary, S Jalen Thompson, CB Cobie Durant, S P.J. Locke, DT Otito Ogbonnia, QB Sam Howell
  • Notable re-signings: RB Javonte Williams, K Brandon Aubrey, WR George Pickens (franchise tag), DE Sam Williams 
  • Notable losses: DT Osa Odighizuwa, DT Solomon Thomas, WR Jalen Tolbert, LB Logan Wilson (retirement), 

Cowboys 2026 draft picks 

RoundPickPlayerGrade
1No. 12

1No. 20 (from Packers)

3No. 92 (from 49ers)

4No. 112

5No. 152

5No. 177 (compensatory pick)

5No. 180 (compensatory pick)

7No. 218 (from Titans)