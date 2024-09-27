Brandon Aubrey's long-distance marksmanship traveled north to New Jersey for "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys's 2023 First-Team All-Pro kicker drilled a 60-yard field goal with 5:06 left in the third quarter to run Dallas' lead to five, 17-12. It also improved his personal ledger in 2024 to 11 for 11, and his career mark on field goals of 50 yards or longer to a perfect 16 for 16. Aubrey's 16 for 16 mark on field goals of 50 yards or longer is the NFL record to begin a career.

Unfortunately, all streaks are meant to get broken as Aubrey pulled a 51-yarder wide right late in the game, snapping that record at 16 in a row -- and costing bettors as well.

A week ago against the Baltimore Ravens, Aubrey drilled a 65-yard field goal, the longest in Cowboys history and the second-longest in NFL history. He was nonchalant that day following the historic make.