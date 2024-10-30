FRISCO, Texas -- When the 2023 NFL schedule was released, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and then-Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs were hyped.

The two brothers were set to match-up against each other in Week 15 in Buffalo, and then disaster struck: Trevon tore his ACL in practice prior to Week 3, which ended his season. This season provided the brothers another shot at matching up with each other like kids running around in the backyard with Stefon being traded to the Houston Texans, and the Cowboys set to host the battle for Texas bragging rights in Week 11. However, the Diggs vs. Diggs battle is once again a hypothetical because Stefon tore his ACL in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, thus ending his 2024 season.

"It's sad," Trevon said Wednesday. "I just felt for him because I know exactly what he's going through. I literally just went through all of that. I make sure I'm there for him."

Trevon felt like "himself 110%" for the first time in Week 8 at the San Francisco 49ers after tearing his ACL in Week 3 a year ago, so his message to his big brother Stefon is simple: keep your head up.

"I know he wanted to be alone a little minute. I just gave him his space, let him think about everything," Trevon said. "Eventually, I contacted him, talked to him. Just sent him a nice message, let him know I'm there. Told him a few jokes. Put a smile on his face a little bit. He's going to be alright."

Trevon plans to be a constant, encouraging presence in Stefon's life throughout his rehab journey, just like Stefon was this past year when the roles were reversed.

"Same way. Supportive," Trevon said when asked how he will be there for Stefon. "Played (video) games with me a lot [to] keep my mind off things. I'll make sure I return as the favor as well."