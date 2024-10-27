Cowboys vs. 49ers live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'SNF' showdown

The primary defensive weakness Dallas has that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will likely look to exploit is their run defense since the Cowboys allow the fifth-most rushing yards per game (143.2) in the entire NFL. San Francisco running back Jordan Mason's 667 rushing yards ranked as the second-most in the league, entering Sunday behind only Derrick Henry's 873, but Mason led the NFL in missed tackles forced with 53 entering Sunday, per NFL Pro Insights.
That's a significant problem for a Dallas defense that has the highest missed tackle rate (15.8%) in the entire league this season entering Sunday. Some of that figure can be attributed to the inexperience the Cowboys have at inside linebacker outside of 10-year veteran Eric Kendricks. Third-round rookie Marist Liufau, second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and third-year linebacker Damone Clark have all taken a stab at filling the void left by Leighton Vander Esch's retirement.