Cowboys vs. 49ers live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'SNF' showdown

Two NFC rivals go head to head on 'Sunday Night Football'

On the Week 8 edition of "Sunday Night Football," NFL fans are being treated to a matchup between two of the league's oldest rivals as the San Francisco 49ers play host to the Dallas Cowboys.

This matchup has become a familiar one over the last few years, as the teams have repeatedly squared off in both the regular season and the playoffs -- with the Niners prevailing more often than not. The Cowboys are coming off of their much-needed bye week, while the Niners are coming off a loss in their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Both teams are coming into this installment of the series, facing significant injury issues. The Niners are down Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Dre Greenlaw, among others. The Cowboys are again without Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, Daron Bland, Brandin Cooks and more. Both teams, surprisingly, are also below .500 through the first seven weeks of the season, with Dallas sitting at 2-4 and San Francisco checking in with a 3-4 record. 

Can the shorthanded Cowboys come up with a road win to save their season from going off the rails, or will the 49ers again slam the door against their rivals? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we updated you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. 49ers

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: 49ers -5.5; O/U 48.5 (via Caesars)

Updating Live
(11)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

The primary defensive weakness Dallas has that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will likely look to exploit is their run defense since the Cowboys allow the fifth-most rushing yards per game (143.2) in the entire NFL. San Francisco running back Jordan Mason's 667 rushing yards ranked as the second-most in the league, entering Sunday behind only Derrick Henry's 873, but Mason led the NFL in missed tackles forced with 53 entering Sunday, per NFL Pro Insights. 

That's a significant problem for a Dallas defense that has the highest missed tackle rate (15.8%) in the entire league this season entering Sunday. Some of that figure can be attributed to the inexperience the Cowboys have at inside linebacker outside of 10-year veteran Eric Kendricks. Third-round rookie Marist Liufau, second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and third-year linebacker Damone Clark have all taken a stab at filling the void left by Leighton Vander Esch's retirement. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa could alternate between attacking Guyton and right tackle Terence Steele. The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has already racked up 40 quarterback pressures this season, which rank as the second-most in the NFL behind Aidan Hutchinson's 45. Bosa went one-on-one with Steele on 16 of 17 matchups in the 49ers 42-10 beat down of Dallas in Week 5 last season, per NFL Pro Insights. However, he only recorded four pressures and half a sack that night. Perhaps Steele, now more than a year removed from a torn ACL, could do even better if Bosa takes a break from attempting to bully the rookie Guyton at left tackle. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Some of the things Dak Prescott alluded to adding to his game could involve scrambling more to juice both the passing game and the running game, a post-bye week change Prescott incorporated a season ago. That helped Dallas go 8-3 after their Week 7 bye a year ago en route to a 12-5 finish. 

Dak Prescott NFL Ranks, 2023 vs. 202420232024*

Completion Pct

69.5% (2nd)

63.4% (24th)

Pass Yards4,516 (3rd)
1,602 (10th)

Pass Yards/Att

7.7 (6th)

7.2 (17th)

Pass TD

36 (1st)

8 (T-15th)

TD-INT

36-9 (2nd)

8-6 (T-23rd)

Passer Rating

105.9 (2nd)

85.5 (21st)

Expected Points Added/Play0.18 (2nd)-0.09 (22nd)

* Entering Week 8

 
Pinned
Link copied

The lack of punch in the Cowboys run game (77.2 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the NFL) hasn't helped 2023 Second Team All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott and 2023 first-team All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the passing game. Prescott called his start to 2024 "average."

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott describes his 2024 season as 'average' through six games, details what could improve
Garrett Podell
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott describes his 2024 season as 'average' through six games, details what could improve
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Dallas Cowboys are searching for answers on offense right now. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones allowed his roster to atrophy in the offseason while not making many substantial moves to replace the talent that exited. He has opted to solely rely on pre-existing young talent and rookies from the 2024 draft class like first-round pick Tyler Guyton and third-round pick Cooper Beebe up front while banking on third-year wide receiver Jalen Tolbert's development and 11-year veteran receiver Brandin Cooks staying healthy in addition to All-Pro CeeDee Lamb. In short, that school thought hasn't yielded the desired results as the entire offense has taken a step back from its blazing production in 2023.

Cowboys offense since 2023 (NFL Ranks)20232024

Points per game

29.9 (1st)

21.0 (20th)

Total yards per game

371.6 (5th)

336.5 (12th)

Drive score percentage (rate of drives that end in touchdown or field goal)

50.6% (1st)

42.2% (12th)

Offensive expected points added/play

0.10 (2nd)

-0.07 (23rd)

 
Pinned
Link copied

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel is officially active vs. the 49ers in Week 8 after battling pneumonia in Week 7.  

screenshot-2024-10-27-175808.png
 
Pinned
Link copied

Running back Rico Dowdle (illness), cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) and All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (ankle) are among the Dallas Cowboys inactive in Week 8. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The visiting Cowboys are without three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (ankle), four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), 2024 second-round pick defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (knee) and No. 2 wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee). All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who led the NFL with nine interceptions that included an NFL record five interception return touchdowns was also ruled out once again after not practicing all week. It appears his rehab has taken a step back after he practicing fully on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the team's Week 6 matchup with the Detroit Lions. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Pick a time at any point in the last three seasons from 2021 to 2023, and the Dallas Cowboys (3-3) facing off against the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) meant two high-powered offenses getting ready to go toe to toe. In 2024, this matchup of traditional NFC rivals involves two squads limping into prime time on "Sunday Night Football." 

The host 49ers are without 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey (Achilles), their 2023 leading receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hip), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (triceps), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin), safety Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (knee). San Francisco's offensive Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel (wrist/illness) is officially questionable after missing Week 7 with pneumonia, and All-Pro tight end George Kittle (foot) is questionable.