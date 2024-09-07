The NFL Week 1 schedule features a cross-conference matchup between 2023 playoff teams when the Cleveland Browns host the Dallas Cowboys at Huntington Bank Field. The Cowboys won the NFC East with a 12-5 overall record, but lost to the Green Bay Packers on Wild Card Weekend. The Browns went 11-6 and also lost in the Wild Card round in 2023. Cleveland leads the all-time series 18-14.

Kickoff is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Browns vs. Cowboys odds, and the over/under is 41.5 points. Before making any Browns vs. Cowboys picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Browns vs. Cowboys spread: Browns -2.5

Browns vs. Cowboys over/under: 41.5 points

Browns vs. Cowboys money line: Browns -142, Cowboys +120

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys have one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. Quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are perennial Pro Bowl candidates, and both are coming off massively productive season in 2023. Prescott threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while Lamb caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Cowboys have the ability to wreck havoc on opposing offenses with their elite pass rush. All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons leads the way for Dallas' defense. The three-time All-Pro finished with 64 total tackles, 14.0 sacks, and one forced fumble in 2023.

Why the Browns can cover

Statistically speaking, the Browns had the NFL's best defense in 2023. Cleveland allowed a league-best 270.2 total yards per game last season, and they return the bulk of that unit for the 2024 season. Browns DE Myles Garrett is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and he presents a significant challenge for Dallas' offensive line.

Garrett recorded 14 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2023, and Dallas is in the process of rebuilding its offensive line and will be starting a rookie at left tackle in Tyler Guyton. Cleveland also features veterans Shelby Harris, Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson, along what is arguably the best defensive line in the NFL.

