The Detroit Lions (3-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) are set to square off in an cross-division NFC battle on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is 0-2 at home, while Detroit is 1-0 on the road. Detroit had a bye in Week 5, but defeated the Seattle Seahawks 42-29 in its last game. The Cowboys are coming off a 20-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. Micah Parsons (ankle) is out for Dallas.

Kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington is at 4:25 p.m. ET. Detroit is favored by 3 points in the latest Cowboys vs. Lions odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 52.5 points. Before locking in any Lions vs. Cowboys picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 191-131 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 45-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Lions vs. Cowboys and just locked in its picks and Week 6 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under:

Cowboys vs. Lions spread: Lions -3

Cowboys vs. Lions over/under: 52.5 points

Cowboys vs. Lions money line: Lions -169, Cowboys +142

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys showed some resiliency in their Week 6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Dak Prescott looked especially sharp while leading the Cowboys' game-winning drive. The Cowboys were down by four with under five minutes left when they drove 75 yards for the winning score. Prescott hit Jalen Tolbert from four yards out for the game-winning touchdown.

Prescott threw for 352 yards and two touchdowns against an elite Steelers defense. For the season, the former fourth-round pick has 1,424 passing yards, eight touchdown passes and four interceptions. Prescott's top target remains All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The former Oklahoma star has yet to go over 100 receiving yards this season, but is on track to go over 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth straight season.

Why the Lions can cover

The Lions are coming off a bye in Week 5, and will be well rested for this game. Detroit will be facing a Dallas defense that will be without Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence, among others. The Lions already have one of the league's top passing attacks, and they could thrive on Sunday if the Cowboys are short-handed.

Dallas is 0-2 at home, and hasn't been particularly competitive in either loss. The Lions weapons all over the field that will keep constant pressure on the Cowboys. Detroit is on pace to have two 1,000-yard receivers (Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams) and two 1,000-yard rushers (Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery).

