Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is interested in a change of scenery, and he reportedly would like to be reunited with Aaron Rodgers by being traded to the New York Jets. But how does the Jets' current No. 1 wideout feel about this?

On Friday, reporters asked Garrett Wilson about all of the speculation around New York potentially adding to its wide receivers room. He said if it helps the Jets win games, how could he be against it?

"That'd be cool man," Wilson said, via SNY. "I feel like it's cool. You know if we can get him over here, like I always say, if someone can help us win, let's do it."

Garrett Wilson NYJ • WR • #5 TAR 34 REC 20 REC YDs 191 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

The Jets offense is still searching for an identity five weeks into the season. It ranks 11th-worst in both yards per game (295.8) and points per game (19.0), and just fell to Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos at home by a score of 10-9. Many expected Wilson to emerge as an elite receiver with Rodgers healthy, but through four games he has caught just 20 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown. Wilson's 191 receiving yards are tied for 43rd in the NFL.

While Adams would reportedly like to join the Jets, who could use another weapon to help Rodgers meet New York's lofty expectations, NFL Media reports the Raiders aren't just going to give away their best offensive player. The highest bidder could land Adams. Vegas is reportedly searching for at least a second-round pick in return.