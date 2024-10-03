While we don't know where Davante Adams will end up next, we do know that the current Las Vegas Raiders receiver will likely reach two career milestones during his next NFL stop.

Adams, who is currently embroiled in trade rumors, is just 10 yards away from 11,000 career receiving yards. He is also just four touchdown catches away from 100 for his career. Adams may very well reach 11,000 yards on his next reception, and he will likely get to the century mark for touchdown catches at some point during the 2024 season.

While it may take a little longer, Adams is 110 receptions away from 1,000 for his career. While he could conceivably get there this season, Adams will most likely reach that milestone in 2025.

Davante Adams LV • WR • #17 TAR 27 REC 18 REC YDs 209 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Adams will enter elite company when he is able to reach these milestones. When he does, Adams will become only the eighth player in NFL history with 1,000 catches, 11,000 receiving yards and 100 touchdowns.

Here's a look at the company Adams is slated to join.

Players with 1,000 catches, 11,000 receiving yards and 100 touchdowns

Player Catches Yards TD's Jerry Rice** 1,549 22,985 197 Terrell Owens** 1,078 15,934 153 Cris Carter** 1,101 13,899 130 Marvin Harrison** 1,102 14,580 128 Larry Fitzgerald 1,432 17,492 121 Tony Gonzalez** 1,325 15,127 111 Tim Brown** 1,094 14,934 100 Davante Adams 890 10,990 96

**-- Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee

Each eligible player in the above list is currently enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Fitzgerald will be too, as soon as he is eligible for induction in 2026.

Adams will surely have a compelling case for future induction, especially if he is able to join the list of players with 1,000 catches, 11,000 yards and 100 touchdowns. Barring injury, it appears that it's only a matter of time before Adams joins this fraternity while further strengthening his case for a spot in Canton, Ohio.

The team Adams will achieve this with, however, is very much up in the air, as the Raiders have until the Nov. 5 trade deadline to deal Adams.