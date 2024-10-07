Once again, the Pittsburgh Steelers are kicking the tires on possibly acquiring a veteran receiver. The Steelers have indeed inquired about Davante Adams, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, as the Raiders are in the process of trading their star receiver.

Yes, the Steelers want a veteran wideout, the Raiders want to deal Adams, and Adams would prefer to play somewhere else. Despite all of this, there are several questions that will need answered before any trade would go down between Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

The biggest questions are whether or not Adams wants to come to Pittsburgh and if he will be willing to re-do his contract. Adams reportedly would prefer to play for the Jets while reuniting with former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers. The New Orleans Saints are also reportedly in play as Adams would potentially team up there with former college and Raiders teammate Derek Carr.

Davante Adams LV • WR • #17 TAR 27 REC 18 REC YDs 209 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Does Adams make sense for Pittsburgh? His age (he'll turn 32 years old in December), current injury status (he's missed the last two games with a hamstring issue), and contract (he's in the middle of a five-year, $140 million deal) represent possible hurdles, along with the fact that he would have to quickly develop a rapport with Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Adams would also have to quickly learn Arthur Smith's offense.

It may not be the perfect marriage, but the Steelers clearly need help at receiver and Adams would undoubtedly help them.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Adams is one of this era's best receivers. He's the complete package as far as his size, speed and ability to beat defenses in a variety of ways.

Adams could also serve as a mentor for Pittsburgh's young receiving corps, most notably George Pickens, who made headlines for the wrong reasons following Sunday night's loss to the Cowboys.

At 3-2, the Steelers are tied with the surging Ravens for first place in the AFC North. But if the Steelers want to keep pace with Baltimore, they'll need to do something to upgrade their offense. Adams could end up being that upgrade if several variables fall into place.