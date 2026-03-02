The Houston Texans bolstered their backfield by striking a trade with the Detroit Lions for running back David Montgomery, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. As for the compensation, Houston will send its fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick in exchange for the veteran. Jones notes that an offensive lineman is also heading to Detroit as part of the deal, and NFL Media reports it's former second-round pick Juice Scruggs.

Montgomery had been the subject of trade speculation as his role began to diminish with the Lions. There was even a report, which Montgomery later denied, that he wanted out of Detroit. General manager Brad Holmes said last week that the team and Montgomery's representation have had a "healthy dialogue," but did note that "a player has to want to be in a certain place as well," lending credence to the back's desire to play elsewhere.

"We love David," Homes said last week, via Pro Football Talk. "He's a great player. We'd love to have him. Kind of want to put last year in the rear view and just move forward. But, obviously, a player has to want to be in a certain place as well. So those conversations are still fluid, and we're just trying to see how it goes."

David Montgomery DET • RB • #5 Att 158 Yds 716 TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

No matter if Montgomery forced his way out of the Motor City or not, he's now heading to Houston. He likely sees a large role in the Texans' offense, particularly after the team averaged 108.9 yards per game last season, which ranked in the bottom half of the league.

Texans rushing stats in 2025 Stats NFL rank Rushing yards per game 108.9 22nd Yards per rush 3.9 29th Yards per rush after contact 2.5 32nd Rushing touchdowns 9 T-27th

Montgomery joins a backfield that includes rising second-year back and former fourth-round pick, Woody Marks, who flashed some promise during his rookie season, where he totaled 911 yards from scrimmage. The veteran's arrival does call into question the status of Joe Mixon, who missed all season due to injury. He is entering the final year of his deal, and Houston could clear $8 million in salary cap space if the team were to release him.

A curious layer to this deal also includes Montgomery's contract. The back is signed through the 2027 season, but does not have any guaranteed money remaining on his deal. With this trade executed, it'll be interesting to see if Montgomery seeks a sweetened contract as well.

Meanwhile, Montgomery's departure from Detroit likely means even more work for Jahmyr Gibbs. The former first-round pick took on a greater role in the Lions backfield last season, logging a career-high 320 touches, while Montgomery's touches dropped to 182 in 2025 after receiving 221 touches in 2024.

Montgomery entered the league as a 2019 third-round draft choice of the Chicago Bears out of Iowa State. The 28-year-old spent four seasons in Chicago before signing with the Lions during the 2023 offseason. For his career, Montgomery has rushed for 6,115 yards and 59 touchdowns over the course of 105 regular-season games.