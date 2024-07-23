Derek Carr is on the verge of making NFL history, but it's not the kind he'll be bragging about when his career is over. During the 2024 season, Carr could become the first quarterback to lose to all 32 teams. No QB has ever even lost to 31 different teams and Carr could set that record as soon as Week 1.

Since his rookie year in 2014, Carr has lost to 30 of the NFL's 32 teams. The only two teams Carr has never lost to are the Raiders and Panthers and he'll be facing both of them during the upcoming season.

Here's a look at how the Saints' schedule breaks down and how soon Carr could set the record:

Carolina. The Saints play the Panthers at home in Week 1 before facing them on the road in Week 9. If he loses either one of those games, he'll become the first QB in NFL history to lose to 31 different teams.

Las Vegas. If the Saints lose just once to the Panthers, that will set the stage for a Week 17 showdown with the Raiders. Carr will certainly be looking to get revenge on his old team, but if the Raiders beat the Saints, then Carr will become the first QB in NFL history to lose to all 32 teams. If the Saints sweep the Panthers, Carr would still make history if he loses to the Raiders and that's because he's be the first QB to lose to 31 different teams.

Carr lost to 30 different teams during his nine seasons with the Raiders, so it would almost be poetic if he ends up setting the record by losing to his former team.

If Carr does break the record, it's a feat that likely won't be matched by many other quarterbacks. Joe Flacco is the only other active QB who has lost to at least 30 teams and he's now a backup in Indianapolis, so it's unlikely we'll see him lose to all 32 teams. Flacco would need to lose to the Lions and Buccaneers to hit 32, but the Colts don't play Tampa Bay this year, so even if he's forced to start at some point this season, he won't be getting to 32.

There are also a few other quarterbacks who are inching closer to the futile mark. Russell Wilson has lost to 29 different teams and that number could reach 31 during the upcoming season. Wilson has never lost to the Browns or Eagles and assuming he wins the starting QB job in Pittsburgh, he'll be facing both teams. That means he could possibly become the first QB to lose to 31 different teams if Carr beats the Panthers and Raiders (Wilson has no shot of hitting 32 this year since the other team he'd have to lose against is the Steelers).

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has lost to 28 different teams and that number could creep up to 29 this year with a loss to the Dolphins. Aaron Rodgers has also lost to 28 different teams, but he can't add to that number this season, because the Jets won't be facing any teams going for their first win against Rodgers (Browns, Packers, Raiders or Ravens).

There have only been 32 teams in the NFL since 2002, so this is a mark that only a modern quarterback can hit. During the NFL's 28-team era, there were two quarterbacks who lost to 27 different teams: Former Bills QB Joe Ferguson and former Saints QB Archie Manning.

If the Saints lose to the Panthers in Week 1, Carr will match those two as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to lose to every active team except for one.