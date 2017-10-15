Deshaun Watson says Browns coach texted him on draft day: 'Be ready'

The Cleveland Browns do not have the best luck when it comes to quarterbacks. You may have heard about this. But what makes the Browns struggling at the position so badly the last few years really painful to grasp is the fact that the team bypassed two quality NFL starters in Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson.

And not just "missed on them like everyone else" -- the Browns actually traded out of the picks where each guy was taken in order to add more picks for future drafts, letting another team take the player. The case with Watson may be even worse: according to Watson, in a story relayed by NFL on CBS announcers Andrew Catalon and James Lofton, he got a text from Browns coach Hue Jackson on the morning of the draft telling him to "be ready."

Here's the full transcript from the broadcast:

And we had a chance to revisit that trade ... we asked Watson about it on Friday after practice. He said he woke up draft day, had no idea where he was going to go, and he got a text from Hue Jackson and it said "be ready." He thought that was a sign that the Browns were interested. It comes to No. 12, and he knew that Arizona had told him, if no one takes you by the time we pick at No. 13, we're taking you. So at No. 12, Browns on the clock, he thought maybe this is it. Looked up at the TV screen and it said the pick has been traded to Houston. Immediately looked down at his phone and it was ringing a Houston area code and that's how he got drafted.

He was ready, alright. The Browns had their shot -- twice. Cleveland had the No. 1 overall pick and the No. 12 overall pick plus a lot of future assets with which they could pursue a quarterback.

Unfortunately, just as they did in 2016, the Browns valued future assets more than a potential franchise quarterback. It's early to say definitively that Wentz and Watson will be great in the NFL. But when you watch Watson and the Texans blasting the Browns on Sunday (they were up 24-3 at halftime) while DeShone Kizer (the Browns' second round pick last year) watched from the bench and Kevin Hogan threw pick-sixes, it is easy to see why management and fans would be frustrated with the current front office and coaching staff.

If only there was a tweet from the Browns this weekend during the game to accurately sum up how that story should make their fans feel. Oh wait:

Everything was summed up pretty nicely for the Browns with a play late in the game on Sunday when Hogan and the Browns managed to line up in an illegal formation before Hogan attempted to throw a pass that was about three feet in front of him, while he was standing in the end zone, a clear case of intentional grounding. And he got hurt on the play.

Maybe the Browns should just go full Costanza here -- simply take whatever is their first instinct when it comes to quarterbacks and do the opposite.