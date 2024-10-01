Injuries have put a damper on what was supposed to be a bright season for the Miami Dolphins. But the Dolphins are finally getting some good news from an injury standpoint in the form of linebacker Jaelan Phillips and wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Phillips suffered a knee injury during Monday night's loss to the Tennessee Titans, but the injury does not appear to be season ending. Phillips, a former first-round pick who played collegiately for the Miami Hurricanes, had 6.5 sacks in eight games last year before a knee injury prematurely ended his season.

"Still working through it," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Phillips' injury on Tuesday. "He was in good spirits last night and good spirits today. I'm pretty comfortable saying he won't be available on a short week. Information will provide clarity if it's a multiple week thing."

While Phillips is on the mend, Beckham is one of several Dolphins set to return to practice this week after starting the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler who has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, will have 21 days to practice before he is either activated or placed on season-ending injured reserve.

McDaniel also stated that Tyler Huntley will continue to start at quarterback for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Huntley is playing in relief of Tua Tagovailoa, who will miss his third straight game as he is still in the league's concussion protocol.

Miami is 1-3 after dropping each of its last three games. The Dolphins need a win Sunday in order to keep pace with Buffalo (3-1) and the New York Jets (2-2) in the AFC East standings.