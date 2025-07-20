The Miami Dolphins offense is built around speed. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is flanked by two of the fastest wideouts in the game with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and next to him in the backfield is one of the quickest running backs in the league in De'Von Achane. However, there's another speedster you should be aware of in 2025.

The Dolphins selected running back Jaylen Wright out of the University of Tennessee in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and while he rushed for just 249 yards on 68 carries as a rookie, he's expected to take on a much larger role in the offense in Year 2.

During a recent appearance on "Up & Adams," Wright said that he has the potential to be one of the best running backs in the league due to his unique skillset.

"I just really feel like and I know I can be a top back in this league," Wright said, via NFL.com. "I feel like just my skillset, my ability and the system I'm in, it sets me up to be great. … It's a long season, staying the course, doing what I got to do every time I touch that rock, every time the ball comes to me just make a play. I'm very excited. I'm very blessed to be in this position. It's going to be a very great year this year."

Wright also said that he's going to be "way more involved" in the passing game after catching just three passes for 8 yards in 2024. He can be a home-run hitter. Just look at what Wright did to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on the first play from scrimmage back in 2023.

In his final collegiate season, Wright rushed for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on 137 carries. He was the Volunteers' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015, and the 7.4 yards per carry he averaged ranked second in the FBS. He raised some eyebrows by running a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, which caught the eye of general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel.

While there were questions about how he was used in 2024, Wright and Achane have the potential to be a dynamic one-two punch that keeps defenses winded all game long, and hopefully a duo that can put the Dolphins in position to snap the NFL's longest active playoff win drought.