If the Miami Dolphins are known for one thing, it's probably elite speed. Veteran running back Raheem Mostert confirmed as much Monday, telling CBS Sports HQ that Miami boasts a "one-of-a-kind" backfield, while arguing that he alone has the explosiveness to be a track and field alternate in the Olympics.

"I might be an alternate," Mostert said. "I feel like I could be an alternate right now."

The 32-year-old back, who's previously been clocked as one of the NFL's fastest players, participated in track and field in both high school and college. He qualified for the 2014 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships as a member of the 4x100-meter relay team before beginning his NFL career.

In Miami, Mostert is far from the only speedster in the Dolphins' lineup, which also boasts big-play threats in fellow back De'Von Achane, as well as wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

"You definitely see the fear [in opponents]," Mostert told CBS Sports NFL senior writer Pete Prisco at training camp. "Speed brings a whole different element of fear to the defense."

The best part, according to Mostert? He and his teammates are used to sharing the load in Mike McDaniel's offense, even though he's also fresh off a career-high 209 carries for 1,012 yards and 18 touchdown runs.

"We gotta get as many touches as we possibly can," he said. "I'm used to having a lot of guys in the backfield with me. ... To be able to have all the guys in there, they all have different abilities, they bring their own uniqueness, it's definitely one-of-a-kind. I'm just trying to be one of the leaders of the group."

Mostert has averaged close to 5 yards per carry in each of his two seasons with the Dolphins. Prior to signing with Miami in 2022, the Pro Bowler spent six years with the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in all 16 games for the latter during their run to Super Bowl LV.