The Miami Dolphins are already dealing with multiple injuries and now their star wide receiver might be joining that list. Tyreek Hill was seen with a removable brace on his right hand and did not catch any passes during Tuesday's practice, according to the NFL Network.

The severity of the presumed injury is unknown and with head coach Mike McDaniel not speaking to the media Tuesday, it does not appear that there will be an immediate explanation for Hill's use of the brace. Hill still wore a uniform and a helmet at practice.

Hill was the league's leading receiver last year, racking up 1,799 yards, and he was tied with Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans for the most receiving touchdowns with 13.

There is reason for concern at the position in Miami. Odell Beckham Jr. is on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury and has not practiced during training camp. Jaylen Waddle continues to be sidelined and has missed two weeks of practice with an undisclosed injury and River Cracraft, who is dealing with an upper body injury, is expected to miss some time.

The Dolphins are obviously a better team with Hill out there, but his value increases even more when the other wide receivers are dealing with their own injuires.

In early August, Hill restructured his deal into a three-year contract worth $90 million, $65 million of which was guaranteed money.

The 30-year-old joined the Dolphins in 2022 after spending the first six years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl with them after the 2019 season.