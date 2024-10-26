The Miami Dolphins (2-4) will try to turn their season around when they host the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) on Sunday afternoon. Miami has lost four of its last five games, including a 16-10 setback at Indianapolis last week. Arizona has been able to get back on track with two wins in its last three games, taking down the Chargers in Week 7. The Cardinals are tied for second place in the NFC West, while the Dolphins are in second place in the AFC East.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Cardinals odds, while the over/under is 46.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Dolphins vs. Cardinals spread: Dolphins -4.5

Dolphins vs. Cardinals over/under: 46.5 points

Dolphins vs. Cardinals money line: Dolphins -208, Cardinals +173

Dolphins vs. Cardinals streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami's offense has struggled since starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) went down, scoring just 10 points per game with Skylar Thompson, Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle rotating at quarterback. Tagovailoa is listed as questionable for this week, but is expected to return on Sunday, giving the Dolphins a much needed jolt offensively. He is still surrounded by talented skill players like wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Hill has been held under 70 receiving yards in every game since Tagovailoa went down, but he had 130 yards against the Jaguars in the season opener. The Dolphins were able to keep their realistic playoff hopes alive with a 15-10 win at New England earlier this month, as rookie running back Jaylen Wright rushed for 86 yards on 13 carries. Miami has won 10 of the last 13 meetings between these teams, covering the spread in six of the last nine editions.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona got off to a slow start this season, but it has started to turn its campaign around with wins over the 49ers and Chargers in the last three weeks. The Cardinals were 7.5-point road underdogs against the 49ers and 1-point home underdogs against the Chargers. Running back James Conner had 101 rushing yards against Los Angeles last week, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Quarterback Kyler Murray has completed 66.3% of his passes for 1,331 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 325 yards and two scores. He has helped the Cardinals cover the spread in six of their last nine games, including five of their last six against AFC opponents. Miami has only covered the spread once in its last nine games, making the Dolphins a team to fade.

How to make Dolphins vs. Cardinals picks

